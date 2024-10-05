Ten-year-old boy drives stolen car through busy playground

A ten-year-old boy was arrested for stealing a car and driving it across a busy school playground in Minneapolis in September.

Newly released footage from the city’s police department shows the vehicle speeding across the grass near Nellie Stone Johnson School before turning around and driving back on itself close to children playing.

The ten-year-old has more than 30 prior entries since May 2023, including auto theft and assault, according to police records.

He faces second-degree assault charges.

Minneapolis Police Department chief said: “It is unfathomable that a 10-year-old boy has been involved in this level of criminal activity without effective intervention.”

The child’s family have been cooperative and asked for help to “keep their son or anyone else from being injured or killed,” police added.