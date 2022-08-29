Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The gunman who killed two people when he opened fire on a Safeway grocery store with an AR-15-style weapon in Bend, Oregon, has been formally identified by police.

Bend Police Department said Ethan Blair Miller, 20, carried out the shooting alone.

His victims were named as Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, and Donald Ray Surrett Jr, 66, a Safeway employee who tried “heroically” to disarm the shooter and probably saved the lives of other shoppers, Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller said at a press conference on Monday.

Ethan Miller was found dead in a produce aisle of suspected self-inflicted gunshot wounds by police. He had an AR-15-style gun and a rifle nearby, while police found Molotov cocktails and a sawn-off shotgun in huis truck, police said.

Ms Miller said police were aware of reports that the shooter had posted writings online about wanting to carry out a separate attack at a high school.

Police responded to the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, located about 130 miles southeast of the state’s capital, Salem, after receiving multiple 911 calls shortly after 7pm local time on Sunday.

The shooter entered the mall’s parking lot and began opening fire, Bend police said on Sunday night.

He then entered the Safeway grocery store and shot and killed two victims.

The active shooter then reportedly continued through the aisles of the store, wounding an unknown number of people and fatally injuring one more person, police said.