A TV reporter in Orlando, Florida, where three people were fatally shot by a 19-year-old gunman on Wednesday, broke down on camera while reporting the death of her fellow journalist.

Emmy award-winning journalist Luana Munoz, who works with WESH News in Orlando, could barely keep it together while giving a piece to the camera late on Wednesday.

Munoz began with a shaky voice: “This is really difficult to cover. It is very emotional here at ORMC (Orlando Regional Medical Center).”

A nine-year-old girl and a Spectrum News 13 journalist were among the two people who were shot and killed after an earlier homicide in Orlando, according to Orange County sheriff John Mina.

A 20-year-old woman had been shot dead earlier on Wednesday, leading to a crew from the local news channel reaching the spot at the Pine Hills area to cover the incident on the same day.

The suspected gunman opened fire on the crew of local news channel Spectrum News 13 at 4pm, leading to the death of a journalist, and critical injuries to a photographer.

Munoz continued tearing up on camera. “I am not even going to turn the camera because there are people here who knew that reporter, who knew his fiance. But I will say this: it is nice to see all the media, we come together in solidarity in this moment.”

She added: “This is every reporter’s absolutely worst night nightmare. We go home afraid that something like this might occur and that is what happened here. We are at the Orlando Regional Medical Center where we have learned that one of our own, a fellow reporter has died while out covering a shooting.

“There are members of his family, along with his fiance who are incredibly distraught tonight.”

The clip of Munoz reporting on the death of her fellow journalist was widely shared on social media, with users expressing sadness and shock over the shootings.

One user wrote: “This is absolutely sickening. The mental trauma that reporters and photographers go through in the field thinking about something like this happening is very real. To see it actually happen is heartbreaking.”

Others called it “heartbreaking” while others called out the “senseless” violence. One user tweeted: “No journalist should ever fear for their life or lose their life reporting. Praying for Orlando and Spectrum.”