Orlando shooting: TV journalist shot dead while reporting from scene of murder

A journalist was fatally shot near Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday (22 February) close to the scene of a murder from earlier in the day.

The Spectrum News 13 reporter was covering the shooting when the suspect returned to the area, authorities said.

A nine-year-old girl was also fatally shot.

Alleged gunman Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who police believe is responsible for both shootings, has been detained, Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed.

A TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were also shot and in a critical condition in hospital.

