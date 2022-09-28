✕ Close Expert in Nikolas Cruz trial says he has 'never seen' pregnant woman drink so much alcohol

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The sentencing trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz has been delayed once again as Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen on its path towards Florida.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer postponed the trial until Monday when the state will resume its rebuttal case.

The rebuttal began on Tuesday with witnesses testifying that Cruz’s gun magazine and boots were decorated with swastikas. Jurors were also shown his internet history, including searches for Nazi paraphernalia and child porn as well as racist comments about Black people.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott then detailed how he disgnosed Cruz with antisocial personality disorder .

The state is seeking to show that Cruz is a sociopath who planned his attack and has no remorse for murdering 17 victims – challenging Cruz’s defence that fetal alcohol spectrum disorders led him to carry out one of the worst mass shootings in American history.

On Valentine’s Day 2018, Cruz, then 19, travelled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 and gunned down students and staff.

In October, Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison.