Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland trial delayed due to hurricane threat in Florida
Follow live updates of the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz
The sentencing trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz has been delayed once again as Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen on its path towards Florida.
Judge Elizabeth Scherer postponed the trial until Monday when the state will resume its rebuttal case.
The rebuttal began on Tuesday with witnesses testifying that Cruz’s gun magazine and boots were decorated with swastikas. Jurors were also shown his internet history, including searches for Nazi paraphernalia and child porn as well as racist comments about Black people.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott then detailed how he disgnosed Cruz with antisocial personality disorder .
The state is seeking to show that Cruz is a sociopath who planned his attack and has no remorse for murdering 17 victims – challenging Cruz’s defence that fetal alcohol spectrum disorders led him to carry out one of the worst mass shootings in American history.
On Valentine’s Day 2018, Cruz, then 19, travelled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 and gunned down students and staff.
In October, Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison.
Missed warning signs: What went wrong at Parkland
Almost 70 documented incidents of violence by age 19. Boasts online of being “the next school shooter”. Tips about threatening behaviour ignored by the FBI. Unlocked and unmanned gates at the school. Students and staff left to wander hallways while no active shooter alert was made. A school resource officer who hid from the gunfire for more than 45 minutes.
Nearly everything that could have gone wrong that day did.
While the survivors and families of the victims have waited more than four years for their day in court, some changes in gun laws and school safety measures have come more quickly.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, launched in the aftermath to investigate both the shooting and the response to it, made several recommendations of what must change going forwards.
The investigation found that there were catastrophic errors in the response to Cruz’s actions that day.
And, ahead of the day itself, a whole host of disturbing warning signs had also been ignored about what Cruz would go on to do.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
What are fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD)?
One of the key parts of the defence’s argument is that he suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) caused by his biological mother abusing alcohol and drugs while pregnant.
FASDs are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol in the womb before birth.
According to the CDC, alcohol is passed from the mother’s blood to the baby via the umbilical cord.
It is surprisingly common, occurring in up to 1 in every 20 people, according to FASD United.
The effects of FASD can vary but typically include both physical problems and behavioural and learning problems.
Signs and symptoms include: learning disabilities, small head size, hyperactive behaviour, poor reasoning and judgment skills, difficulty in school and intellectual disability, among other things.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Remembering the victims of Parkland
Seventeen students and staff members were murdered in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.
The 14 students killed were: Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.
The three adults killed were: Scott Beigel, Chris Hixon and Aaron Feis.
Debbi Hixon, who should have recently celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary with her husband Chris, told The Independent ahead of the start of the trial that the trial is a way for people to hear the stories of each of the people who were killed that day.
“People say the 17 parents and the 17 students [when they talk about Parkland],” she said.
“People don’t know the story of each individual who was lost and, for us who lost them, that’s the story. And it’s frustrating that it isn’t about those who were lost.”
She adds: “All the 14 beautiful children and three adults that were lost. They all have their own story.”
Here are their stories:
ICYMI: Chilling jailhouse drawings by Nikolas Cruz
Chilling jailhouse drawings and notes have revealed Nikolas Cruz saying he wants to “go to death row” and then be “buried with a woman who had a s***ty life like me”.
The disturbing sketches and ramblings were scrawled by the mass murderer while he is being held behind bars in Broward County Jail.
In the 30 pages of incoherent ramblings, the 23-year-old has drawn disturbing images of the devil and pictures appearing to depict the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
He also blames others for his decision to murder 17 innocent victims in the attack, speaks of his hatred for BSO and says he wants to be dead.
Some of the notes also appear to have been written in blood.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
What we’ve learned so far in the trial:
On Valentine’s Day 2018, Cruz traveled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School armed with an AR-15-style rifle.
There, the then-19-year-old stalked all three floors of the freshman building, shooting and killing 17 students and staff members.
Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Now, the jury will decide whether to hand him the death penalty or to sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Here’s what we’ve learned so far in the trial:
Nikolas Cruz had a horror start to life but does it matter in trial?
It began before he was even born: Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother drank alcohol and abused drugs while he was still in the womb.
At the age of five, his adoptive father suddenly collapsed and died in front of him in the family home. In his teenage years, he was allegedly bullied by his brother and sexually abused by a so-called “trusted peer”. At 19, he became an orphan when his adoptive mother died from pneumonia.
And just three months later, he murdered 17 innocent students and staff in a shooting rampage at his former high school.
“Without any one of those problems, it may never have happened,” Abigail Marsh, professor in the Department of Psychology and the Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Program at Georgetown University, tells The Independent.
“For any given person there is a causal explanation, a link… and, on average, people who become mass shooters or are very violent have had these experiences or risk factors. There’s no one thing that you can say that is the reason but, together, a perfect storm of risk factors can give the means, motive and opportunity.”
These so-called risk factors have all come into focus in recent weeks as Cruz’s team of public defenders tries to convince a jury of his peers that his life should be spared.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp details what jurors have learned about Cruz’s start in life and speaks to a psychologist and criminal defence attorney about what impact this truly had on him committing his crime and whether or not it will make any difference in the eyes of the jury:
The day in pictures
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom on 27 September:
Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Gloria Crespo testifies about the weapon used in the massacre:
Jurors shown Cruz’s gun magazine with a swastika carved into it:
Photo shown in court of Cruz’s boots with a swastika carved into one of them:
Footage form Nikolas Cruz’s March 2022 interview with forensic psychiatrist Dr Scott:
RECAP: What happened in court on Tuesday?
The prosecution began its rebuttal case on Tuesday, following a two-week break in the trial.
The state called witnesses to testify and presented evidence seeking to show that Nikolas Cruz has an antisocial personality disorder – sociopathy – and has shown no remorse or feelings for what he has done. The day focused heavily on Cruz’ use of Nazi symbols and racist language.
The first witness to the stand was Sgt Gloria Crespo who testified that she photographed Cruz’s Smith & Wesson M&P 15 gun in the school building where Cruz left it in the aftermath of the massacre. The gun was brought into the courtroom and jurors were shown a photo of it on the scene, as well as a 30-capacity magazine which had a swastika scratched on the side.
The second witness was Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Williams who testified to seeing a swastika scratched on Cruz’s military style boots when he seized them from him on the day of the massacre. A photo was shown in court of his right boot which had a swastika carved into it.
The third witness was Detective Nicholas Masters, who testified about Cruz’s online search history and internet activity prior to the 2018 massacre.
Jurors were shown searches for Nazi paraphernalia and for nude images of “little girls” as well as racist language Cruz used online, speaking of his hatred for Black people. The gunman also wrote online about hating people and animals and claimed he killed 12 cats in other posts.
Next on the stand was Deputy Jean Marque-Puche, who worked in the Florida jail where Cruz was being held. The deputy described finding disturbing notes in Cruz’s cell including sketches where he recreated the massacre and notes saying he enjoyed causing “pain and death”. Jurors also see a photo of “666” written on the wall of his cell in his own hemorrhoids blood.
Forensic Psychiatrist Dr Charles L Scott was next on the witness stand who gave extensive testimony about his evaluation of Cruz. Dr Scott said that after spending up to 500 hours on the case and interviewing Cruz over three full days he had diagnosed him with antisocial personality disorder.
Video footage from their interviews was played in court, showing Cruz describing how he began killing animals from a young age, skinning and burning lizards alive aged four.
The psychiatrist also said that he found Cruz faked or exaggerated symptoms in his interviews, claiming that he only used swastikas “for attention” and believes they are symbols of “peace”.
Nikolas Cruz acts out how he skinned lizards alive aged four in chilling video shown at Parkland trial
Chilling video footage shows Nikolas Cruz acting out how he skinned lizards alive from the age of four during an interview with a forensic psychiatrist earlier this year.
The video clip, played in Cruz’s sentencing trial on Tuesday, shows the mass murderer nonchalantly describing his first memories of torturing and killing animals to Dr Charles Scott.
Dr Charles Scott, the prosecutor’s rebuttal witness, interviewed Cruz over three full days in March 2022 as part of his extensive psychiatric evaluation of the Parkland gunman.
In one interview on 2 March, Dr Scott asked Cruz when he recalled first hurting animals.
“I broke a lizards back with a rock,” Cruz quickly replied in the video clip, adding that he believes he was around three years old at the time.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Trial called off for remainder of week due to Hurricane Ian
The trial has been called off for the remainder of the week as Hurricane Ian continues on its path towards Florida.
Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Tuesday afternoon that the court would be on recess on Wednesday and Thursday because of the incoming storm.
Jurors will return to the courthouse on Monday when Dr Scott is expected to resume his testimony.
On Tuesday morning, the trial had been expected to carry on as planned with Broward County Courthouse saying that it had no plans to close at that time.
However, Ian continued to strengthen throughout the day, with the category 3 storm already bringing impacts to Key West on Tuesday.
