Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s disturbed drawings pleading for death penalty revealed
The public defence team for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz began presenting its case in court Monday
The defence for Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.
Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who entered the court in handcuffs and flanked by law enforcement after being allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence.
Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.
Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing contributed to his actions when he embarked on one of the deadliest school massacres in US history back on Valentine’s Day 2018.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell with blood
The Parkland school shooter had scrawled “666”, known as the number of the “devil”, with his own blood on his prison cell wall ahead of the sentencing, new chilling images show.
“I do not want life please help me go to death row!!!” Nikolas Cruz wrote on one of 33 pages of writings and doodles.
He also wrote: “I do not want to be bothered by anyone or anything, I can’t wait to die. Blood, blood. I only wanna see blood.”
According to reports, the words “Hail Satan!” were also found written alongside drawings of faces and pentagrams.
Chilling jailhouse drawings and notes have revealed Nikolas Cruz saying he wants to “go to death row” and then be “buried with a woman who had a s***ty life like me”.
Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) released a trove of disturbing sketches and ramblings which were scrawled by the mass murderer while he is being held behind bars in Broward County Jail.
Rachel Sharp reports on the 30 pages of incoherent rambling.
Among the 30 pages of disturbing notes and sketches are images of the devil, words appear to be written in blood and pictures appearing to depict the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting. WARNING: Disturbing content
Nikolas Cruz’s team says his brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ because of mother’s drinking
Nikolas Cruz’s defence team said that his brain is “irretrievably broken” because of his biological mother’s drinking and drug-taking while pregnant, as they urged jurors not to sentence the Parkland mass shooter to death.
Attorneys for Cruz delivered opening statements in his defence on Monday morning, as they began their case at his sentencing trial in Broward County, Florida.
Defence says there is ‘no defence for this crime’ but Nikolas Cruz’s ‘choices’ all began with the ‘choices’ made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard
Who is Zachary Cruz, the Parkland shooter’s brother?
The brother of Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz is believed to be starring in a reality show about his life and was previously charged with trespassing at the school where his brother murdered 17 innocent people.
Zachary Cruz, 22, is expected to testify for the defence in Cruz’s sentencing trial, where a jury will decide whether to give him to life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Zachary Cruz is expected to testify for the defence in his brother Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial
What are fetal alcohol spectrum disorders and does the Parkland shooter have one?
At the centre of the defence’s case asking jurors to spare Nikolas Cruz’s life is their argument that birth defects, anti-social behaviour disorders and a troubled upbringing all contributed to him carrying out what remains one of the worst mass shootings in US history.
On Monday, the defence argued that he suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) caused by his biological mother abusing alcohol and drugs while pregnant.
What is FASD?
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol before birth
The Parkland massacre: Missed warning signs, failings, and lessons learned
Almost 70 documented incidents of violence by age 19. Boasts online of being “the next school shooter”. Tips about threatening behaviour ignored by the FBI. Unlocked and unmanned gates at the school. Students and staff left to wander hallways while no active shooter alert was made. A school resource officer who hid from the gunfire for more than 45 minutes.
Nearly everything that could have gone wrong that day did.
Rachel Sharp reports.
As the sentencing trial continues for Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Rachel Sharp investigates what led up to the massacre and what’s happened since
Florida school shooter was intellectually slow, say witnesses
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for mass murder.
A preschool administrator and a neighbor both say that as a toddler, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was intellectually and physically behind other children
