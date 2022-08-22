Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s sister brought out of jail to testify at his trial
The public defence team for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz began presenting its case in court Monday
The defence for Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.
Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who entered the court in handcuffs and flanked by law enforcement after being allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence.
Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.
Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing contributed to his actions when he embarked on one of the deadliest school massacres in US history back on Valentine’s Day 2018.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Nikolas Cruz’s sister says brother came from ‘polluted womb’
Nikolas Cruz’s sister told his sentencing trial that he came from the “polluted womb” of their mother who put her addiction to drugs and alcohol “before anything else”.
Danielle Woodard was the second witness to testify for the defence on Monday as Cruz’s legal team seek to argue that he suffers from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and other anti-social behavioural disorders caused in part by his mother drinking and taking drugs while pregnant.
The mass killer’s older sister was led into court in handcuffs flanked by law enforcement officers as she awaits trial over an alleged carjacking of an elderly woman.
Woodard shares the same biological mother as Cruz – Brenda Woodard – but they did not grow up together as Cruz was adopted as a baby by Lynda and Roger Cruz while Woodard lived on and off with their mother.
She testified that her brother was born from their mother’s “polluted womb”, telling jurors that she saw her mother smoke cigarettes, drink and smoke crack while pregnant with him.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Nikolas Cruz’s sister says brother came from ‘polluted womb’
Cruz’s legal team are arguing that he suffers from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and other anti-social behavioural disorders caused in part by his mother drinking and taking drugs while pregnant
Court rests for the day
The court has rested for the day.
Jurors were told to return to the court for the trial resuming at 9am ET on Tuesday.
Educator says she didn’t believe Cruz had autism
Special education teacher Susan Hendler Luber said that she didn’t believe Nikolas Cruz had autism when she worked with him back in around 2003.
Under cross-examination, Ms Hendler Luber said that she “didn’t see” his “fantasy behaviours” as an indicator of autism.
She told the court that she has a lengthy experience of working with children with autism from 1993 to 2016.
Educator describes his aggression from a young age
Special education teacher Ms Hendler Luber detailed how Nikolas Cruz showed aggression from a very young age.
The educator testified that she spent intervention time with a four-year-old Cruz to support him in restraining his aggressive behaviours.
“He pushed children if they got too close to him, he would pace the classroom to avoid interaction with other children, he would push over furniture,” she said.
Ms Hendler Luber said he also “scratched” other children and, if they got too close to him, he would “pounce”.
He also displayed “animal fantasy behaviours” she said.
Court shown photo of Cruz aged four
The court was shown a photo of Nikolas Cruz at the age of four.
While on the witness stand, Ms Hendler Luber confirmed that the picture showed Cruz back in around 2003 and 2004 when she taught him.
The educator testified that, when he was four, Cruz was evaluated as having a developmental delay and a language impairment.
She explained that a child is classed as developmentally delayed if there are two areas of development that they have fallen behind other children the same age.
The two areas Cruz did not meet were social emotional and language, she said.
When asked to describe him at that time, she said: “Nikolas had a lot of aggressive behaviours and he had limited expressive language. He also had some fine motor problems.”
Next witness recalls teaching Cruz
The next witness called to testify is Susan Hendler Luber who is appearing via videolink from Texas.
She works with special education and developmentally disabled children at Broward Children’s Center and previously worked for Broward County School Board from 2001 to 2007.
She described how there is an IEP process (Individualised Education Plan) for children to meet their individual needs.
She recalled teaching Cruz between 2003 and 2004.
Prosecution compares sister’s upbringing to Cruz’s
Under cross-examination, prosecutors compared the upbringing of Cruz to that of his biological sister Danielle Woodard.
Woodard was raised on and off by their mother Brenda Woodard who was a drug addict, alcoholic and sex worker.
Cruz meanwhile was adopted by Lynda and Roger Cruz and lived in a nice neighbourhood in Florida.
“Your mom wasn’t taking you to a psychiatrist? She wasn’t picking up any prescriptions you might need?
“You weren’t staying on a 4500 square foot home... with a jacuzzi and a basketball court?”
Woodard confirmed no.
When presented with a hypothetical question about how she would have felt if someone had paid to adopt her, she replied: “I would have thought that would have been a great thing.”
Who is Danielle Woodard?
Woodard shares the same biological mother as Cruz – Brenda Woodard – but they did not grow up together as Cruz was adopted as a baby by Lynda and Roger Cruz.
Woodard has a lengthy rap sheet and is currently behind bars in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami while awaiting charges over an alleged carjacking.
On 6 January 2020, a 72-year-old woman was dropping off a donation to a Goodwill store in Miami when Woodard allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat of the woman’s car.
Police said that the victim tried to get into the car on the passenger seat to try to stop Woodard.
The victim was flung from the moving car and injured in the incident, police said.
Woodard then allegedly crashed the car and tried to flee the scene, but was arrested on felony carjacking and aggravated battery charges.
She is facing a mandatory life sentence on the charges.
Cruz’s sister describes how their mother affected her life
Cruz’s sister testified about the impact their mother had on her life.
“She introduced me to a life that no child should ever be introduced to,” said Danielle Woodard.
She told the court she has been in prison and has been convicted of 16 felonies.
She is currently awaiting trial on charges of carjacking an elderly woman.
When asked how Brenda Woodard was as a mother to her, she smirked and then fell silent.
Finally, she just said “horrible”.
Cruz’s sister speaks of mother’s ‘polluted womb’
On the witness stand, Nikolas Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard spoke about their mother and how she put her addiction “before anything”.
Danielle lived with her mother on and off as a child.
She lived in foster care when she was 12 and was also raised by “numerous” other people including her grandmother Dorothy.
She described Dorothy as “my mother” saying “I loved my grandmother very much”, while she only referred to her biological mother as “Brenda”.
Woodard spoke about one time when she went to live with Brenda Woodard in the summer of 1998 – when her mother was pregnant with Cruz.
“That was the time I was living with Brenda and Nikolas was developing in her polluted womb,” she said.
She said that she noticed that her mother was pregnant.
“I asked her ‘are you pregnant” and she said ‘I was raped’,” she testified.
After that, she testified that she saw her mother smoke cigarettes, drink and smoke crack while pregnant with Cruz.
Woodard said that her mother had a drug problem, a “major problem” with alcohol and would make her give her her own urine so that she could pass drug tests.
Woodard spoke about the day that her brother was born.
“I held him. He was full of life,” she said.
“I looked at my mom and said ‘can we keep him?’... Brenda screamed at me and my grandmother ‘get out of here. Get out of here.’ Because I asked if we could keep him.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.