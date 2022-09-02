Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s teacher reveals repeated warnings of ‘dangerous’ behaviour
Jurors will decide whether gunman Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison or death
Nikolas Cruz’s defence has lost a motion for a mistrial in his sentencing for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The defence filed its mistrial motion at the start of proceedings on Thursday, saying it centred around the court allowing swastika-related evidence to be presented to the jury.
The judge swiftly denied the request, calling it “anticipatory” and “disingenous”.
Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is expected to take the stand in the upcoming days after their sister Danielle Woodard was brought from jail to testify for his defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict.
Jurors have also heard from teachers, neighbours, and psychiatrists who treated Cruz as a child.
The defence case is in the middle of its second week, after prosecutors spent three weeks detailing how Cruz murdered 17 students and staff members on Valentine’s Day 2018.
In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors must decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison.
Cruz defence team denied mistrial over swastika evidence
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defence team asked for a mistrial on Thursday morning in the penalty phase of his trial for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The request was put to Judge Elizabeth Scherer after she had ruled that the introduction into evidence of Cruz’s drawings that included swastikas was allowable.
Prior to officially filing for a mistrial, the defence urged the judge to reconsider her ruling.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz defence team denied mistrial over swastika evidence
Attorney argues they were being forced to introduce prejudicial evidence against client
Counsellor says Cruz struggled in middle school
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled academically and behaviorally in middle school, laughing uncontrollably and blurting out inappropriate comments in class, destroying a bathroom sink and getting low grades, a former counselor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for massacring 17 people.
Witness: Florida school shooter struggled in middle school
A former counselor testified that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled academically and behaviorally in middle school
Cruz’s mother was ‘afraid’ of him, neighbour says
Nikolas Cruz’s adoptive mother was “afraid” of her son and warned one of their neighbours not to fall for his “angelic ways”, according to dramatic courtroom testimony.
Paul Gold, a former neighbour of the Cruz family, testified in court on Wednesday that Lynda Cruz confided in him that she was “scared” of the future mass murderer.
“She told me she was scared of him,” he testified.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Parkland gunman's adoptive mother was 'afraid' of son, court hears
Jurors were shown photos of damage inside the mass murderer’s family home, which his neighbour said was caused by Nikolas Cruz and his brother Zachary ‘punching the walls’
Parkland trial hears jailhouse calls where neighbour discusses making movie about Cruz
Jailhouse phone calls played in court have revealed how Nikolas Cruz and his neighbour discussed making a movie about the mass murderer’s life.
The dramatic audio, taken from two separate calls in August 2021, reveals Cruz’s former neighbour Paul Gold telling the Parkland shooter that he knows a “famous producer” who has worked on movies with stars including Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks.
Jailhouse calls capture Nikolas Cruz and neighbour discuss making movie on his life
Neighbour Paul Gold was grilled about his plans to make a movie about the massacre of 17 students and staff
Parkland shooter once went on toad ‘killing spree’
Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.
Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.
In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Parkland shooter once went on 'killing spree' of all the toads in the neighbourhood
Neighbour Paul Gold testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad
Earlier: Jury can see swastikas school shooter drew in class
In a failed attempt to bar the admission into evidence several swastikas Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz drew on assignments, his attorneys made an unusual argument Thursday at his penalty trial: he was an equal opportunity killer who shot his victims without regard to race or religion.
Judge: Jury can see swastikas school shooter drew in class
A judge ruled that the jury for school shooter Nikolas Cruz can see the swastikas he drew on class assignments
Watch: Judge admonishes lawyers
Court adjourns for the day
After a short cross-examination and redirect, Mr Vesey is excused from the witness stand.
Court adjourns until 930am tomorrow.
Jury dismissed
Judge Scherer has now dismissed the jury for the day.
They have been instructed to return to the court at 9am tomorrow.
On cross-examination, Mr Vesey acknowledged that Cruz’s behaviour would dramatically improve if a higher-level official, such as a principal or assistant principal, was in his classroom.
Prompted by the prosecution, he says this would suggest that Cruz was capable of managing his behaviour and chose to do so if an authority was present.
On redirect, he said he expected Cruz to act properly in the presence of authority because that is common amongst most students.
