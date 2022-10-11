Nikolas Cruz trial – live: Parkland shooting jury prepares to consider verdict in death penalty sentencing
Nikolas Cruz prosecutor delivers closing arguments in Parkland shooting case
Closing arguments are underway in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who murdered 14 students and three staff members in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.
Prosecutors, who are seeking the death penalty, have argued that Cruz, now 24, planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online and leaving comments about his desires to kill people.
The defence has argued that Cruz suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) because of being exposed to alcohol in the womb. They say that this contributed to his actions that day.
However, the prosecution argues that the aggravating factors in the case far outweigh such mitigating factors as laid out by the defence. Prosecutor Mike Satz concluded by saying: “The appropriate sentence for Nikolas Cruz is the death penalty.”
Defence attorney Melisa McNeill argued: “You now know that Nicholas is a brain-damaged, broken, mentally ill person, through no fault of his own ... He did not have control over who his biological mother is.”
Jurors will begin deliberations on Wednesday where they will decide whether to sentence him to life in prison or to execution.
Watch: Defence says sentencing Cruz to death will change nothing
“Punishment without understanding is not justice,” Ms McNeill argues. “We can give mercy to the very people that deserve it the least. Mercy is not earned or deserved. It is bestowed on someone.”
“Mercy is what makes us civilized. Mercy is what puts an end to violence. Giving mercy to Nikolas will say more about who you are than it will ever say about him.”
Prosecutor details ‘horrific brutality’ of Parkland shooting in final call for death penalty
The fate of mass murderer Nikolas Cruz will soon lie in the hands of a 12-person jury as his sentencing trial finally draws to a close more than four years on from the Parkland massacre.
Closing arguments got underway in court in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday morning, with prosecutor Mike Satz laying out the state’s argument that Cruz, 24, should be handed the death penalty for his crimes.
The state has described how he planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for the shooting and recording a video where he spoke of his plans.
Rachel Sharp reports for The Independent.
Jury hears final case for Nikolas Cruz to face death penalty over Parkland shooting
Jurors are expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday where they will decide whether to sentence Nikolas Cruz to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole
Defence lawyer Melisa McNeill is putting forward the case for Cruz’s sentence to be life in prison. She is reiterating the mitigating factors the defence argues are behind Cruz’s actions.
In laying out her case, Ms McNeill says: “The things that I want to tell you are really, really important.”
A man in the gallery is seen shaking his head “no” as she said this.
She lists foetal alcohol syndrome and other early life problems among other reasons. She refers to him as brain-damaged and mentally ill and was “literally poisoned in the womb”.
Ms McNeill contends that as a society we do not execute mentally ill people. She insists that life in prison is the punishment he deserves.
Defence team begins closing argument
The defence team is beginning its closing argument as to why Cruz should not face the death penalty.
Earlier: Mike Satz reminds jurors of Cruz’s planning and brutality
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter's execution
The lead prosecutor of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz made his final push Tuesday to persuade jurors to sentence him to death, telling them during his closing argument that the 2018 attack that killed 17 people was cold, calculated and meticulously planned and deserving of execution.
Mike Satz said Cruz “was hunting his victims” as he stalked a three-story classroom building at Parkland‘s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for seven minutes, firing into some victims at close range and returning to some wounded victims as they lay helpless “to finish them off.”
He pointed to Cruz’s internet writings and videos, where he talked about his murderous desires such as when he wrote, “No mercy, no questions, double tap. I am going to kill a ... ton of people and children.”
Prosecution concludes closing argument
Mr Satz concludes his closing argument by once again naming all of the victims of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as their parents and family members look on from the gallery.
For each victim, he says: “The appropriate sentence for Nikolas Cruz is the death penalty.”
The court breaks for an early lunch ahead of the defence team’s closing statement.
What are the mitigating factors?
Mr Satz continues his closing arguments by unpicking the mitigating factors as laid out by the Nikolas Cruz defence team.
They include his birth mother’s abuse of alcohol and cocaine during her pregnancy, leading to possible fetal alcohol syndrome; his severe mental and emotional problems; his alleged sexual abuse by a “trusted peer”; the bullying he endured; and his adoptive father’s death when he was 5 and his adoptive mother’s four months before the 14 February 2018 attack at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Mr Satz says that Cruz’s various disorders “certainly did not cause the defendant to abuse animals, to hate women, to have racist obsessions, or to cause him to murder 14 children and three of their caretakers”, adding that the evidence shows that he also has “planning and reasoning abilities”.
Seven aggravating factors for jury to consider
Mr Satz originally laid out the seven aggravating factors for the jury to consider during his opening statement back in July. They are:
1 - The defendant has previously been convicted of a capital felony or a felony involving the use or threat of use of violence. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 first-degree murders, and 17 attempted murders, and also attacked a prison officer months after his arrest which led to three more convictions — battery, attempted battery and taking means of protection from a law enforcement officer.
2 - The defendant knowingly created a great risk of death for many people.
3 - The first-degree murders (all 17 of them) were especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.
4 - The murders were cold, calculated, and premeditated.
5 - The murders were done to disrupt or hinder a governmental function (schooling).
6 - The victims were appointed public officials in the performance of their duties (the three members of staff).
7 - The murders were committed during the course of a burglary (by entering the school without permission, Cruz was technically committing burglary).
Mr Satz states that the aggravating factors far outweigh any mitigating circumstances — anything about his background, childhood, schooling, mental health, therapy, or care.
