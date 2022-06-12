Three killed and three injured in LA warehouse party shooting

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a warehouse party in Los Angeles, according to police.

The violence broke out when multiple people opened fire inside a building in the Boyle Heights area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to CBS Los Angeles the party, which was advertised on social media, included a performance by rapper Money Sign Suede.

Officials say that the building was staffed with security guards who may have returned fire during the incident, according to KTLA.

The three dead victims are all males in their 20s, but their identities have not yet been released by authorities.

Police say that one of the victims was found outside on the sidewalk and was rushed to the hospital where he died. Two others were found dead inside the venue.

The three injured partygoers are all described as also males in their 20s, with one in a critical condition and two in stable condition, says LAPD.

Investigators are working to see if the shootings are gang-related and no arrests have yet been made.