Thousands take to US streets demanding action on gun laws

Thousands of people protested in Washington DC and across the United States in a renewed push for gun control measures, following recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York state.

This high-profile activism is bringing gun control back into the national conversation, with protesters urging US congress to act.

The US House has previously passed bills to raise the age limit to buy semi-automatic guns and pass 'red-flag' laws, but such initiatives have traditionally stalled or been heavily watered down in the senate.

