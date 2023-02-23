Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Murdaugh encouraged friends “to be present” after one of his friends died when he crashed a boat, Alex Murdaugh told his trial.

Testifying in his own defence at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Mr Murdaugh recounted how a friend of his son shared in his eulogy that Paul had encouraged friends to be appreciative in life.

The disgraced legal scion theorized that his late son had become more perceptive and empathic following a boat crash he was involved in back in 2019. Paul, then 19, was allegedly drunk driving the family’s boat when it crashed, throwing him and his friends overboard and killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

“[Paul’s friend] said Paw Paw would tell his friends, ‘Be present, appreciate where you are, the things you have, and the people around you,” Mr Murdaugh said. “I think all that came after Mallory died.”

The prosecution has argued that Mr Murdaugh allegedly committed the murders to divert from the boat crash scandal and his other financial and legal troubles.

Mr Murdaugh also said that Paul had been “misrepresented in the media,” with “not a single article” portraying him in a good light.

“He is the most special boy,” Mr Murdaugh said as he fought tears. “Did I love him? I sure loved him. And [I loved Maggie.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.