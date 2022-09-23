Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Florida sheriff’s deputy run over and killed by front-end loader while guarding building site

The suspect in the death of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick was arrested after a nine-hour manhunt

Andrea Blanco
Friday 23 September 2022 22:40
(PCSO )

A veteran Florida sheriff's deputy was killed by a front-end loader while he was providing security at a building site.

Fifty-one-year-old Deputy Michael Hartwick, with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, died on the scene after he was hit by a heavy-duty front-loader driving along I-275 on Thursday nigh, Fox 13 reported.

The driver, Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, took off his construction vest and fled the scene, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a press conference on Friday. The suspect allegedly called a fellow construction worker — who was also arrested for allegedly helping get rid of Mr Molina-Salle’s items — crying and saying that he had killed a deputy.

Mr Molina-Salles, a Honduran immigrant who entered the country illegally in March, was charged with an accident involving death, a felony that carries a minimum of four years in state prison. The other construction worker was charged with accessory after the fact.

It’s the second deputy the department has lost in the line of duty in its history.

Recommended

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hartwick, 51, died on the scene after he was hit by a heavy-duty front-loader

(PCSO )

“We’ve got a dead deputy. We got a guy who shouldn’t be here. He shouldn’t have been driving that thing,” Sheriff Gualtieri said during the presser. “He shouldn’t have fled. He shouldn’t have done any of this and companies are out there doing that.”

“He dedicated 19 years of service to protect the people of Pinellas County. He shouldn’t have died this way,” the sheriff said of the deputy.

Law enforcement reviewed the video of Deputy Hartwick’s dashcam, which shows him getting out of his vehicle while a front-loader and a construction truck escorting it passed by. He is then hit moments later.

Suspect Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32

(PCSO )

K9 units used in the investigation found Mr Molina-Salles’s vest in the woods and helped authorities track him down.

Sheriff Gualtieri said that Mr Molina-Salles had previously entered the country illegally in 2021 before being deported. He did not have a driver’s license and allegedly handed a fake ID and gave a fake name to authorities when he was captured.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in