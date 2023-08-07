Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was discovered just hours after a mother-of-five vanished along a Maryland hiking trail.

Rachel Morin was last seen alive leaving her home to head to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Harford County, at around 6pm on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

When the 37-year-old failed to return home that night, her boyfriend called police to report her missing.

On Sunday morning, Morin’s vehicle was found at the parking lot close to the entrance of the trail on Williams Street but there was no sign of the missing mother-of-five.

The desperate search turned to tragedy at around 1.07pm on Sunday afternoon when a member of the public discovered the body of a woman off the trail.

In a press conference on Sunday night, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler announced that the investigation had now changed from a missing persons investigation to a homicide investigation.

He said that law enforcement believe the body belongs to Morin but that they are awaiting official confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

The cause and manner of death remain unclear and are still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, the sheriff said that police have no suspects and cannot tell the public that there is no danger.

The sheriff urged members of the public to remain vigilant if they head out on the walking trails in the area as the killer remains at large.

Body found in search for Maryland woman who vanished on hiking trail (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

He urged people not to wear headphones while out on the trail so they can be aware of their surroundings, carry a whistle or alert device, go for walks or runs with friends or family members were possible, don’t stick to the same route and let family members know where they are.

“If you see something that feels suspicious, take out your phone and call 911,” he said.

The sheriff urged anyone with any information to come forward to authorities.

“If you think you have just the smallest titbit of information [or] you saw something... investigators would like to talk to you and have that information,” the sheriff said.

Morin’s devastated sister posted on Facebook that her sibling’s body had been found and revealed that a GoFundMe had been launched to help the family with funeral expenses.

Rachel Morin was last seen alive heading off on the Ma and Pa Trail (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

“As you may have heard from various places, my sister, Rachel Morin was found this early this afternoon. Please do not ask me for details I can’t talk about it right now,” wrote Rebekah Morin.

“As many of you have seen, my brother Nathan and his wife Magan lost their sweet Lily Beth a week ago. So our whole family has been hit with back to back losses. My sister had no life insurance and my mother Patty Morin and I will be making the arrangements and need to raise funds to do so.

“So I have created this gofundme to pay for her funeral expenses. Please Share! Donate, comment. Whatever you can to do to help get the word out! If you wish to donate directly please message me. Thank you.”

The GoFundMe had topped $21,500 donations as of Monday morning.