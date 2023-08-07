Rachel Morin search – latest: Body found on Maryland hiking trail as homicide investigation launched
Follow updates on the investigation into the homicide of Rachel Morin who vanished while heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air
A body has been found along a hiking trail in Maryland during a search for a missing mother-of-five.
Rachel Morin was last seen heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
The 37-year-old failed to return home that night and her boyfriend reported her missing.
On Sunday morning, Morin’s vehicle was found in the parking lot at the entrance to the popular walking route.
Hours later, at around 1pm that afternoon, a member of the public discovered a woman’s body close to the trail.
Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler announced at a Sunday night press conference that a homicide investigation is now under way.
While investigators believe the body belongs to Morin, they are awaiting official confirmation from the medical examiner’s office on the identity as well as cause and manner of death.
The sheriff said that police currently have no suspects on their radar and, as a result, are unable to tell the public that there is no ongoing danger.
Morin’s devastated sister confirmed her sibling’s death on Facebook and revealed a GoFundMe has been launched to help the family with funeral expenses.
Mother-of-five’s last known movements
