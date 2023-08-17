Jump to content

Maryland police have DNA matching Rachel Morin murder suspect but ‘don’t have a clue’ of location or name

Sheriff’s office says DNA matches suspect in March home invasion and assault of young girl in Los Angeles

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 18 August 2023 00:59
Man who discovered Rachel Morin's body says he 'had a feeling about those tunnels'

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday they have used DNA evidence to identify a potential suspect in the murder of Maryland woman Rachel Morin earlier this month.

Colonel William Davis said DNA found at the scene of Morin’s death was analysed by state police, turning up a match with DNA found at the scene of a March home invasion in Los Angeles where a young girl was attacked.

“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel Davis said. “Based on the DNA evidence, we consider the individual in the video we received from the Los Angeles Police Department to be the person that murdered Rachel Morin on August 5.”

The individual, a shirtless man thought to be in his 20s, was recorded leaving the LA crime scene on a home security camera.

The deputy added that despite the match, police still “don’t have a clue where he could be.”

“In March he was in California, and here in August he was in Maryland,” the officer said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

