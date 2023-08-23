Police warn Rachel Morin killer will strike again after weeks on the run

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maryland law enforcement officials are worried that the suspect on the run in the Rachel Morin murder case could do “something harmful to someone else”.

Harford County sheriff Jeff Gahler said the accused has no regard for the sanctity of human life and his identification remains a “top priority” for the police.

“This individual poses a threat to every community from here to Los Angeles because we don’t know where he’s laying his head at night,” sheriff Gahler told Fox News.

Morin, 37, the mother of five, had left her home in Bel Air, Maryland, at around 6pm on 5 August and headed to a popular hiking trail just outside of town.

When the mother-of-five failed to return that night, her boyfriend Richard Tobin called the police at about 11pm to report her missing. The next day, her car and later her body were found at the Williams St entrance to the Ma and Pa Trail.

A manhunt is underway to identify the suspect and the only breakthrough the police have reached in the case is the DNA of the suspect from the crime scene which was linked to a 24 March home invasion and assault of a young girl on the West Coast.

Mr Gahler said they are working with the FBI to identify the man and believes that he would continue to commit acts of violence.

“This person has an absolute disregard for the sanctity of human life and, until he’s arrested, there is a threat he’ll do something harmful to someone else,” he said.

“I just don’t believe you do two things that are so serious in nature and that’s your starting point. Most likely you’ve been involved in other crimes,” he said.

The police have denied any indication of involvement of Morin’s boyfriend Mr Tobin, who has also denied any wrongdoing after he came under intense speculation early in the case.

“At this point, there is no indication that he was involved. But until we know who this guy is or whether he acted alone, the entire world is a suspect,” Mr Gahler said.

Police have raised concerns a day after officials released video images of a shirtless man, believed to be linked to the murder.

The video showed a man exiting a residence in Los Angeles following a break-in and assault on a young girl whose identity remains undisclosed.