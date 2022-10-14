Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The five people killed during a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have been identified by police.

Five people were killed in the attack and two others were wounded.

Police confirmed that the five people killed were Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29, and a 16-year-old minor who authorities did not name.

Marcille Gardner, 59 was wounded and is still recovering in the hospital. Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also wounded but was released from a hospital after receiving treatment.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the 15-year-old suspected shooter was injured during the attack and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening conditions after his arrest. It is unclear if the suspected shooter's wounds are self-inflicted.

The shooting began around 5pm on Thursday in the city's Hendingham neighborhood, according to ABC 11.

According to Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson the suspect allegedly began the attack by shooting two people in the streets before running toward the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Once he reached the trail he allegedly opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others.

Witnesses reported the suspect as using a long gun — which could suggest a rifle, assault rifle, or shotgun — however police have not confirmed those details.

The suspect remained at large for hours after shooting. It wasn't until 9:30pm — more than four hours after the shooting began — that police managed to track and surround the teen. Police took the 15-year-old into custody and transported him to the hospital for medical care.

Police have not released a motive.

"My heart is heavy because we don't have answers as to why this tragedy occurred," Ms Patterson said Friday morning during a news conference. "But what I can tell you is that the Raleigh Police Department and the Raleigh community is resilient and we stand strong and we will heal."

The governor of the state addressed the fear the shooting caused in the region.

"Today we're sad, we're angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions," Governor. Roy Cooper said on Friday. "I think we all know the core truth - no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities - no one."

He said alongside that fear, he — and his constituents — felt anger.

