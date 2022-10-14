Five victims killed in Raleigh mass shooting are identified as 15-year-old suspect arrested
Police have not yet determined what motivated the attack
The five people killed during a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have been identified by police.
Five people were killed in the attack and two others were wounded.
Follow The Indpendent’s liveblog for continued coverage of the shooting’s aftermath.
Police confirmed that the five people killed were Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29, and a 16-year-old minor who authorities did not name.
Marcille Gardner, 59 was wounded and is still recovering in the hospital. Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also wounded but was released from a hospital after receiving treatment.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the 15-year-old suspected shooter was injured during the attack and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening conditions after his arrest. It is unclear if the suspected shooter's wounds are self-inflicted.
The shooting began around 5pm on Thursday in the city's Hendingham neighborhood, according to ABC 11.
According to Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson the suspect allegedly began the attack by shooting two people in the streets before running toward the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Once he reached the trail he allegedly opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others.
Witnesses reported the suspect as using a long gun — which could suggest a rifle, assault rifle, or shotgun — however police have not confirmed those details.
The suspect remained at large for hours after shooting. It wasn't until 9:30pm — more than four hours after the shooting began — that police managed to track and surround the teen. Police took the 15-year-old into custody and transported him to the hospital for medical care.
Police have not released a motive.
"My heart is heavy because we don't have answers as to why this tragedy occurred," Ms Patterson said Friday morning during a news conference. "But what I can tell you is that the Raleigh Police Department and the Raleigh community is resilient and we stand strong and we will heal."
The governor of the state addressed the fear the shooting caused in the region.
"Today we're sad, we're angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions," Governor. Roy Cooper said on Friday. "I think we all know the core truth - no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities - no one."
He said alongside that fear, he — and his constituents — felt anger.
"Today we're sad, we're angry and we want to know the answer to all the questions," he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.