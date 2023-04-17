Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Missouri teenager Ralph Yarl has been released from hospital just days after he was critically injured when he was shot by a Kansas City homeowner, according to reports.

Ralph, 16, was released on Sunday and is recovering at home after being shot twice in the head and chest when he accidentally went to the wrong house to try to pick up his brothers on Thursday, his father Paul Yarl told The Kansas City Star.

The high school junior was responsive and “making good progress”, Mr Yarl added.

Ralph’s mother, a nurse, has taken time off work to care for him at the family’s home, Mr Yarl told the news site.

A white man was booked into custody hours after Ralph was shot twice at around 10pm at an address in 115th St, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to The Independent.

He was released more than two hours later at around 1.24am the next morning, police said.

Police confirmed to CNN that the man booked into custody was a white man in his 80s, which matches the identity of the owner of a home identified by local news outlets as the site of the shooting.

The Independent is not naming the man as he has not yet been charged with an offence.

Ralph Yarl, a musically gifted high school junior, was shot in the head on Thursday. (GoFundMe)

Ralph’s aunt Faith Spoonmore organised a GoFundme page to help with his recovery that has received more than $1.5m in the 24 hours since it was set up.

She said that her nephew was a highly talented bass clarinet musician and marching band leader whose life had been forever changed by the shooting.

“Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally. The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable. He is our miracle,” Ms Spoonmore wrote.

Kansas City Police have said that Ralph, 16, was shot twice after mistakenly ringing the doorbell on a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street at around 10pm last Thursday.

It left Ralph fighting for his life in hospital and has led to widespread anger and protests calling for the homeowner to face prosecution.

“He didn’t have his phone. He mistakenly went to the wrong house, one block away from the house where his siblings were. He pulled into the driveway and rang the doorbell,” Ms Spoonmore wrote on GoFundme.

“The man in the home opened the door, looked my nephew in the eye, and shot him in the head. My nephew fell to the ground, and the man shot him again.”