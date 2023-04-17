Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri have charged an 85-year-old white man with the shooting of Black teenager Ralph Yarl.

County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said in a press conference on Monday that his office had filed charges of first degree assault against Andrew D Lester, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Mr Lester was arrested immediately after the shooting on Thursday night, but released by Kansas City police after less than two hours.

The homeowner has also been charged with armed criminal action, which is punishable by between three and 15 years in prison.

Mr Thompson said that Mr Lester had shot Ralph through a glass door with a .32 caliber revolver after the 16-year-old rang his doorbell, and that there was a "racial component" to the case.

Ralph's family have said that he was simply trying to pick up his younger twin brothers but went to the wrong house by mistake.

This story is breaking and will be updated.