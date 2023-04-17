Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri have confirmed that there was a "racial component" to the shooting of Black teenager Ralph Yarl.

The 16-year-old's family have said he was simply trying to pick up his younger twin brothers when he rang the wrong doorbell by mistake and was shot by the white homeowner.

On Monday, county prosecutor Zachary Thompson said that there had been "a racial component" to the shooting.

Prosecutors have charged 85-year-old Andrew Lester with first degree assault, carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison, and armed criminal action, which is punishable by between three and 15 years.

A lawyer for the Yarl family claimed that Ralph's attacker told him "don’t come back around here" before shooting him without provocation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.