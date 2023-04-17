Prosecutors confirm ‘racial element’ in shooting of Ralph Yarl as suspect’s last words before firing revealed
Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri have confirmed that there was a "racial component" to the shooting of Black teenager Ralph Yarl.
The 16-year-old's family have said he was simply trying to pick up his younger twin brothers when he rang the wrong doorbell by mistake and was shot by the white homeowner.
On Monday, county prosecutor Zachary Thompson said that there had been "a racial component" to the shooting.
Prosecutors have charged 85-year-old Andrew Lester with first degree assault, carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison, and armed criminal action, which is punishable by between three and 15 years.
A lawyer for the Yarl family claimed that Ralph's attacker told him "don’t come back around here" before shooting him without provocation.
This story is breaking and will be updated.