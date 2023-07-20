Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Carolina investigators are probing potential links between alleged Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Huermann and the disappearance of a teen nearly a decade ago.

Aaliyah Hill, 18, was reported missing in 2014 in Rock Hill, near an area where Mr Heuermann bought a plot of land.

“Our investigators have been reviewing any information to see if there is a correlation between the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell and Rex Heuermann,” Rock Hill Lieutenant Michael Chavis told ABC News in a statement. “So far there is no indication that leads us to identify Heuermann as a suspect in this case. We will continue to investigate Bell’s disappearance and follow up on all tips and leads.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.