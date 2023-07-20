✕ Close Gilgo Beach: Police remove evidence from home of Long Island serial killer suspect

Rex Heuermann’s architecture company was once hired for a project at the Trump Building in New York City, according to unearthed records.

Mr Heuermann, 59, was arrested in connection with the murders of three women who vanished between 2007 and 2010 before their bodies were found along the stretch of a highway in Gilgo Beach.

He lived in Massapequa Park with his wife and two adult children and had an architecture consulting firm in Midtown Manhattan.

New York City Department of Buildings records obtained by real state publication The Real Deal show that Mr Heuermann’s firm was hired by a third party for a $200,000 plumbing job on 40 Wall Street in 2018.

“Mr Heuermann has never worked for the Trump Organization in any capacity,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said to the outlet. “He was hired by a third-party tenant, who vacated years ago, to perform minor architectural work in their individual space.”

It’s unclear whether Mr Heuermann ever visited the building.

It comes as the suspect’s attorney told ABC News that his client was left “traumatised” by his 13 July arrest.

“Nothing struck me as unusual about him. He was articulate, he was intelligent,” Mr Brown said.