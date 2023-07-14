✕ Close Gilgo Beach: What we know so far

Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann has been charged with six counts of murder in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office released charging documents on Friday confirming Mr Heuermann, 59, as the suspected serial killer who targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along remote Long Island beaches.

He is expected to appear in court later this afternoon to face three counts of murder in the first degree and three in second degree.

Mr Heuermann was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the unsolved murders of at least 11 victims more than a decade ago in Suffolk County.

The case began in May 2010 when Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot near Gilgo Beach.

During a search for Gilbert in dense thicket close to the beach, police discovered the remains of another woman.

Within a matter of days, the remains of three more victims were found close by.

By spring 2011, the remains of a total of 10 victims had been found including eight women, a man, and a toddler. Gilbert’s remains were then found that December.