Gilgo Beach murders – live: Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann charged with killing three
Suffolk County authorities were on the scene of suspect Rex Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park on Friday morning ahead of a press conference scheduled for 4pm EST
Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann has been charged with six counts of murder in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office released charging documents on Friday confirming Mr Heuermann, 59, as the suspected serial killer who targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along remote Long Island beaches.
He is expected to appear in court later this afternoon to face three counts of murder in the first degree and three in second degree.
Mr Heuermann was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the unsolved murders of at least 11 victims more than a decade ago in Suffolk County.
The case began in May 2010 when Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot near Gilgo Beach.
During a search for Gilbert in dense thicket close to the beach, police discovered the remains of another woman.
Within a matter of days, the remains of three more victims were found close by.
By spring 2011, the remains of a total of 10 victims had been found including eight women, a man, and a toddler. Gilbert’s remains were then found that December.
Three victims among ‘Gilgo Four'
The three victims Mr Heuermann is charged with killing - Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Costello, 27 - are among the so-called “Gilgo Four” whose remains were discovered in December 2010.
He is not charged in connection with the fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, though he is considered the “prime suspect in her death”.
An investigation into the 25-year-old’s death is still ongoing.
The notorious Gilgo Beach serial killer has long been linked to up to 11 killings, though police have never been certain whether they were all connected.
Heuermann first linked to killings in March 2022
The bail application that revealed the charges explained that investigators first came across Mr Heuermann’s name in connection with the killings in March 2022, two months after launching a new task force to review years of evidence in the case.
That review led to the discovery of a Chevrolet Avalanche that was registered to Mr Heuermann at the time of the murders.
The car stood out because a witness to victim Amber Castello’s disappearance had identified the same kind of car as being driven by her suspected killer.
From there, investigators used over 300 subpoenas, search warrants and “other legal processes” to pull together a case.
The evidence includes “cellphone billing records for Defendant Heuermann corresponding to cell site locations for 1) the burner cellphones used to arrange meetings with three of the four victims, 2) the taunting calls made to a relative of Ms. Barthelemy, 3) a call made by a detective to Ms. Barthelemy’s cellphone while looking into her disappearance and 4) calls checking voicemail on Ms. Brainard-Barnes’ cellphone after her disappearance.”
Six charges filed against Heuermann
Charging documents released by the Suffolk County District Attorney listed six counts of murder against Mr Heuermann.
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 125.27(1)(a)(xi), a class A-I violent felony for the death of Melissa Barthelemy on or about July 10, 2009
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 125.27(1)(a)(xi), a class A-I violent felony for the death of Megan Waterman on or about June 6, 2010
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 125.27(1)(a)(xi), a class A-I violent felony for the death of Amber Costello on or about September 2, 2010
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 125.25(1), a class A-I violent felony for the death of Melissa Barthelemy on or about July 10, 2009
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 125.25(1), a class A-I violent felony for the death of Megan Waterman on or about June 6, 2010;
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 125.25(1), a class A-I violent felony for the death of Amber Costello on or about September 2, 2010.
Rex Heuermann charged with murders of three Gilgo beach victims
Mr Heuermann is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, according to court records.
Shannan Gilbert’s 911 call saying ‘someone is after me’ was released earlier this year
Earlier this year, police released the full audio of a 2010 911 call in which a woman, insisting people are trying to kill her, runs for her life before she disappeared.
The search for her remains led police to the bodies of 10 other individuals who are believed to be the victims of a serial killer.
Shannan Gilbert was 24 when she went missing in 2010. Just before her disappearance, she made a 911 call alerting authorities to her fears that someone was menacing her.
During the call, Ms Gilbert sounds disoriented and repeatedly tells the 911 operator that “somebody’s after me”.
When asked where she is, Ms Gilbert says she doesn’t know, and asks if 911 can trace her call. The operator tells her they cannot and asks her for a callback number, to which she hesitates and again states that “somebody’s after me. Please.”
Later in the call it is revealed that Ms Gilbert is somewhere on Long Island in New York.
Ms Gilbert’s skeletal remains were located more than a year later in a marsh eight miles from Gilgo Beach.
Police ruled out murder at the time of her discovery, theorising that she may have been under the influence and ran into the marsh, where she died by hypothermia or drowning.
However, her family demanded an independent autopsy, which found that her death was consistent with a homicide.
Billy Bladwin says Gilgo Beach murders suspect was former classmate
Shannan Gilbert’s sister reacts to breakthrough in Gilgo Beach murders investigation
It was the search for missing Shannon Gilbert that led to the discovery of several bodies in the Gilgo Beach area.
Although Suffolk County authorities have consistently denied in the last decade that Gilbert’s death is linked to the serial killer case, her family has contested those assertions.
Gilbert’s sister Sherre Gilbert welcomed news of the bombshell arrest of 59-year-old architect Rex Heuermann on Thursday night.
“I am overwhelmed but relieved that they finally caught him. It’s been a long time coming and I never gave up hope that one day justice would be served,” Ms Gilbert said in a statement to NBC News.
“The suspect deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life.
“He destroyed many lives so while it won’t bring our loved ones back, it does help that one less monster is off the streets and he can’t ever hurt anyone else!”
Rex Heuermann made ‘no imprint at all'
Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann has been arrested on suspicion of being the Gilgo Beach killer, otherwise known as the Long Island serial killer.
Heuermann was taken into custody in Long Island on Thursday in connection to a long string of unsolved murders in the area.
One of the suspect’s neighbours in Massapequa, who has lived a stone’s throw from the Heuermanns for more than two decades, told The Independent that Mr Heuermann, along with his wife and two children, were “a very quiet family” who made “no imprint at all” on the neighbourhood.
“Basically, we never had any contact with him .... living here 22 years and never said two words to him,” the long-time Massapequa Park resident said, while quick to point out that “one bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch” in a “great neighbourhood.”
New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes arrest brings ‘peace to families’
“The day has finally come,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at an unrelated news briefing, according to NBC News.
“Hopefully after further news is unveiled today the answer will be yes, yes, the day has finally come when someone so deprived, depraved of heart, would kill individuals, innocent individuals in the prime of their young lives, is finally brought to justice.”
Who was Gilgo Beach murder victim Melissa Barthelemy?
The search for missing Shannon Gilbert led to the discovery of Melissa Barthelemy’s remains near Gilgo Beach on December 11, 2010.
Barthelemy was last seen at her residence in the Bronx on 12 July 2009.
She told a friend, who knew she was a sex worker, that she was going to meet a client but didn’t give more details.
Barthelemy’s mother reported her missing to the NYPD on 18 July, and an investigation showed cellphone activity in Manhattan, Freeport, Massapequa and Lindenhurst.
Barthelemy’s younger sister received taunting calls from her phone that police believe were made by the killer.
According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Barthelemy is believed to be the second of the “Gilgo Four” to be killed.