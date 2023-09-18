14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of mother

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded her boyfriend, authorities say.

Law enforcement responded to reports on Saturday afternoon of a shooting in Lynmoor Drive in Riverview, Florida, and that a male suspect was running through the neighbourhood with a handgun, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference.

The boy shot dead his mother, shot her boyfriend five times, and attempted to shoot his older brother before was taken into custody after a stand-off with deputies, Mr Chronister said.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the teenager pointing a gun to his head and threatening to shoot himself, Mr Chronister told reporters.

They negotiated with the boy for 16 minutes in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and he eventually placed the handgun on the ground.

Mr Chronister said the suspect then tried to reach for the weapon again, and deputies fired a “less lethal” 40mm projectile striking him on the hand and torso.

He was then taken into custody.

During the prolonged stand-off, authorities “put their lives in danger” to rescue the mother’s boyfriend, who had been shot five times before managing to escape to a neighbour’s home in the Summerfield subdivision, the sheriff added. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

They then discovered the body of a woman who had been shot dead on a driveway a few houses down the street.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Hillsborough County, Florida (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Mr Chronister said deputies spoke to the suspect’s older brother, who allegedly saw the teenager fatally shoot their mother and threaten to shoot him.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The older brother was traumatised but not physically hurt, the sheriff added.

The suspect was identified as Adeem Berry by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He had no criminal history, the sheriff said.

“This scene is one of nightmares and absolute heartbreak. This family's life is forever changed,” Mr Chronister said.

“A victim's life was taken, and because of his actions, the suspect's life, as he knows it, is over. He will never see the outside of a detention facility for his crimes.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Mr Chronister praised the deputies’ restraint in bringing the boy into custody through non-lethal measures.

He also pleaded with victims of domestic violence to come forward to authorities.