An uncle of Robert E Crimo, the man identified as the person of interest in the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, on Monday said he “saw no warning signs” that his nephew could be violent.

At least six people were killed and 36 injured after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire during the 4 July parade in Highland Park – about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago – sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers, and children on bicycle fleeing in terror.

Hours later, police announced that they had arrested a 22-year-old man named Robert E Crimo as a person of interest.

His uncle Paul Crimo expressed his condolences to the families of those who died and said that there was no way he could have seen this coming, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

“I saw no signs of trouble. And if I did see signs I would have said something,” Mr Crimo said, adding that he and his brother were “very well known” in the Highland Park area.

The 22-year-old man was arrested around 6.30pm following a chase in the north suburbs, Highland Park police chief Lou Jogmen said, more than eight hours after the shooting.

He was taken into custody without incident, and no charges were filed as of Monday evening as police continue to investigate the matter.

Mr Crimo said he saw his nephew on Sunday but did not notice anything out of the ordinary. He added that he saw nothing that could have triggered him.

He described the man as a YouTube rapper and an artist who mostly kept to himself.

The man, who is also called Bobby, lived in an apartment in the back of his home in Highwood, north of Highland Park.

Mr Crimo also expressed his sadness, saying that his “heart is just shattered.”

“I am deeply deeply sorry for everyone that lost their lives and got injured. From the bottom of my heart…I am heartbroken,” he added.

Heavily armed police officers were also seen at the residence of the man’s father on Monday.