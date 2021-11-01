A Texas judge has denied death row inmate Rodney Reed’s request for a new trial for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

District Judge JD Langley wrote in a 50-page ruling on Monday that Mr Reed “has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that no reasonable juror would have convicted him of capital murder”, bringing the 53-year-old one step closer to his execution date.

Mr Reed, a black man, was convicted of the murder of Stacey Stites, a white woman, almost 25 years ago and has spent the last two decades on death row.

He was accused of raping and murdering the 19-year-old grocery store worker in 1996.

At his trial, the court heard that semen matching his DNA had been found in the victim. Mr Reed has said he had sex with Ms Stites a couple of days before her murder but that their relationship was kept a secret because she was white and he was black so it was seen as a taboo.

Mr Reed has long maintained his innocence and several celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and Oprah Winfrey have drawn attention to his case in recent years.

Monday’s ruling marks a major blow to Mr Reed who has been fighting his conviction for years.

Mr Reed had been just days from execution in November 2019 when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an eleventh-hour stay.

The stay was granted to send the case back to trial court, citing a need for “further factual development”.

A two-week evidentiary hearing was held last month in which Mr Reed’s defense argued he should be granted a new trial based on new witness testimony and evidence which raised doubts around his guilt and the prosecution’s case at his original trial.

But, on Monday, Judge Langley let Mr Reed’s conviction stand.

Mr Reed’s fate now rests in the hands of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

The state’s highest court now has the power to decide whether or not to grant him a new trial

It will receive the recommendation of the lower court’s judge but can go against it.

No date has been given for when the appeals court will take up the case.

Jane Pucher, an attorney for Reed, said she hopes the appeals will court “recognizes that he should be given a new trial” so that a new jury can hear the “overwhelming evidence of Rodney Reed’s innocence”.

Meanwhile, Ms Stites’ sister Debra Oliver released a statement welcoming the judge’s ruling.

She said there had never been any “tangible evidence” of a relationship between her sister and Mr Reed.

“In 25 years, no tangible evidence of a relationship between Stacey and the defendant has ever materialized. That is because no relationship ever existed,” the statement said.

“There are no photos, no gifts, no phone records, no receipts, and no corroboration by those that knew Stacey best.”