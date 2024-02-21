✕ Close YouTuber Ruby Franke apologises to children as judge sentenced her to 60 years

Former family vlogger Ruby Franke her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced to four to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for what the prosecution called described as “concentration camp-like” child abuse.

In a tearful statement made in court, Franke claimed she was deceived by a “dark delusion.”

“I was led to believe the world was an evil place,” Franke said. “For the past four years, I have chosen to follow counsel and guidance that have led me to a dark delusion.”

Franke told Judge Walton that she was under the influence of Hildebrandt, who was sentenced on the same child abuse charges. The two women will serve their sentences consecutively.

The mother-of-six was once a YouTube sensation, drawing in millions of subscribers to her channel where she offered parenting advice. But her reputation unravelled when she and Hildebrandt were arrested in August 2023 for abusing her children.

It came after one of Franke’s sons escaped Hildebrandt’s home and fled to a neighbour’s home, who called 911.

The malnourished boy said Hildebrandt put cayenne pepper and honey on their wounds that were caused by being tied with the rope, according to arrest warrants.