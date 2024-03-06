Jump to content

Rust armourer trial - live: Court hears closing arguments in Alec Baldwin shooting

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison if she is convicted

Andrea Cavallier
Wednesday 06 March 2024 15:13
<p>Hannah Gutierrez-Reed</p>

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

(AP)

Closing arguments in the trial of “Rust” movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are set to take place today.

Gutierrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting. His trial will begin on 9 July.

The outcome of trial may hinge on testimony about the source of six live rounds discovered on the “Rust” set — including the one from Mr Baldwin’s gun. Live ammunition is expressly prohibited on movie sets by the industry and union guidelines.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez-Reed is to blame for unwittingly bringing live ammunition on set and that she flouted basic safety protocols for weapons handling. She has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys say their client is being smeared and unfairly scapegoated for problems beyond her control, including Mr Baldwin’s handling of the weapons.

Gutierrez-Reed is also facing an evidence tampering charge for allegedly asking a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were investigating the shooting.

‘Rust' armourer trial closing arguments expected today

Closing arguments in the trial of “Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are expected today.

Gutierrez-Reed is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of witness tampering connected to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to all three counts. She could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Andrea Cavallier6 March 2024 15:07

