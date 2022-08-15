✕ Close Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Iran has sought to distance itself from the attack on author Sir Salman Rushdie as the suspect accused of repeatedly stabbing him was disowned by his mother.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that Sir Salman, attacked in western New York state on Friday night as he prepared to deliver a lecture on freedom of expression, had nobody to blame but himself.

“Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for what happened to him,” he said. “Freedom of speech does not justify Salman Rushdie’s insults upon religion and offence of its sanctities.”

A fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to kill the author was issued by Ayatollah Khomeini, the then Iranian leader, in 1989 - a year after Satanic Versus was published.

Sir Salman remains in a serious condition in hospital, although he has been taken off a ventilator and is on the “road to recovery”, his agent said yesterday.

Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old accused of carrying out the attack, pled not guilty to attempted murder on Saturday. Silvana Fardos, the mother of the accused, said that her son was “responsible for his actions” and she wasn’t even aware who the author was.