Salman Rushdie in surgery after stabbing, literary agent says

Author was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in the neck several times

Bevan Hurley
Friday 12 August 2022 19:43
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Salman Rushdie’s literary agent says the author is undergoing surgery after he was stabbed on stage at a literary event in western New York.

Andrew Wylie, of The Wylie Agency, provided the update in an email to several news outlets.

No further details of his condition were immediately available.

Mr Rushdie was stabbed several times in the neck at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York after a man stormed the stage.

Witnesses reported seeing the 75-year-old author lying in a pool of blood as a state trooper apprehended the suspect.

He was treated at the scene by on-lookers before being airlifted by helicopter to an area hospital.

Earlier, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Mr Rushdie was “alive” and getting the care that he needs.

The Independent has sought comment from Mr Wylie.

