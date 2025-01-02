Ten people injured in first mass shooting of 2025 outside of New York music venue

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Ten teenagers have been injured in the first US mass shooting of 2025 after a gunman opened fire outside of a music venue in the Jamaica area of Queens, New York City.

The attack happened shortly after 11.15pm on New Year’s Day outside of the Amazura Concert Hall on 144th Place, according to CBS News.

Police are reportedly searching for the four male suspects they believe fired on a crowd of 15 people standing in front of the hall waiting to enter the nightclub.

open image in gallery Police at the scene outside of the Amazura Concert Hall in Queens, New York City, on January 1 2025 ( ABC )

Another 90 revellers were already inside in a private event space, police said.

Officers said that four men walked down 91st Avenue about 45 minutes before midnight and fired approximately 30 rounds on the small crowd still queuing to get inside.

They then fled the scene, running towards 143rd Place, where they entered a light colored sedan with out-of-state license plates and drove away as ambulances raced to the hall.

“Officers responded to the multiple 911 calls and found a total of 10 victims – six females, four males – who were taken to area hospitals,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera told reporters.

“All of the victims are expected to recover with non-life-threatening injuries.”

open image in gallery The assailants are understood to have fired on a 15-strong crowd queueing outside before fleeing the scene ( ABC )

The victims are aged from 16 to 19, according to CBS, and all are listed as being in a stable condition.

Six of the victims were taken to the Jamaica Hospital Trauma Center with minor gunshot wounds.

The remaining four are being treated at New York-Presbyterian Queens, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The episode came on the same day that an attacker drove a truck into a crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana, leaving 15 people dead and a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside of a luxury hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing the driver and injuring seven bystanders.