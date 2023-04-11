One dead and three wounded in shooting at Washington DC funeral

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person was killed and three other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire outside a Washington DC funeral for a homicide victim.

Police say that the violence broke out on Tuesday near the Stewart Funeral Home in Northeast DC as mourners left the service, with several people seemingly targeted by the shooter.

“How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?” DC Police Chief Robert Contee said at a press conference after the shooting.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three wounded were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All of the victims were adults, say officials.

A police officer who was stationed on the scene called for help when the shooting took place at 12.17pm.

“Our member went to the aid of several people,” Chief Contee said.

And he added: “At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted. We’re unsure why that is. We’re unsure why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that. We’re looking for the community’s help.

“We have not identified a gunman. But it appears that the individuals who were standing in the block were targeted for some reason. And for that reason we’re not sure.”

It is unclear if the incident was a drive-by shooting.

“It does not appear that it was an exchange of gunfire. It appears that these four people were near the sidewalk here, were struck by gunfire coming from a suspect or suspects,” he said.

“Again, the funeral ended. People were milling about when this shooting happened. And we’re trying to find out who fired the shots at the end of the funeral.”

Authorities have not named the homicide victim whose funeral had been taking place.

The incident took place the day after a gunman in Louisville killed five people and injured another eight in an attack on the bank branch where he was an employee.