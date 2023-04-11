Lori Vallow trial – live: Tammy Daybell cause of death revealed as prosecutors outline motive for murders
Trial of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow will not be broadcast live. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow who is accused of killing her two children and new husband’s ex-wife has got underway in Boise, Idaho.
Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, who died suddenly in her sleep in October 2019.
Ms Vallow has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a dramatic case spanning a string of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
Jury selection took place last week in Ada County Courthouse with a pool of 1,800 potential jurors narrowed down to 12 jurors and six alternates on Friday.
As the trial gets under way, Ms Vallow will be forced to come face to face with JJ’s grandparents after Judge Steven Boyce denied her request to ban them from the courtroom.
What you need to know as ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow faces trial
It looked every inch the fairytale wedding.
Dressed in white with pink flower garlands around their necks, the bride and groom couldn’t have looked happier as they exchanged vows on a paradise beach in Hawaii.
Photos captured the apparently blissful day as they toasted their nuptials, embraced and she danced to him playing the guitar.
But, behind the photos, something much more disturbing was going on.
Her two children had not been seen alive in two months.
His wife of three decades – the mother of his five children – had died suddenly just two weeks earlier.
And her husband had been shot dead by her brother (who would also soon be dead) not long before.
Prosecution says Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’ to murder kids
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow was driven by “money, power and sex” to murder her two children and her new husband’s then-wife, prosecutors told her murder trial – as jurors were shown graphic images of the children’s charred and buried remains.
Vallow claims new alibi in murder of her two children
The so-called “Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has finally offered up an alibi for the murders of her two children, claiming she was somewhere else when they died in her brother’s apartment – and bizarrely adding that her husband and alleged co-conspirator Chad Daybell may or may not have been with her at the time.
A timeline of the trail of mystery deaths surrounding the ‘doomsday cult mom’
More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is about to finally stand trial for their murders.
Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.
The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
Now, Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell are charged in Idaho with JJ and Tylee’s murders, as well as the murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
Ms Vallow is also separately charged in Arizona with conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother Alex Cox – who mysteriously also died three months after the children’s disappearance.
The doomsday couple – who are yet to turn on each other – were due to stand trial together in Idaho but the cases have now been severed.
Lori Vallow trial hears how Chad Daybell’s first wife died
The cause of death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy has finally been revealed as “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial gets underway in Idaho.
In opening statements in Ada County Courthouse on Monday morning, Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors that Tammy, 49, died by asphyxiation – and not peacefully in her sleep as was originally claimed.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Lori Vallow trial hears how Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy was killed
Tammy died ‘at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation,’ prosecutors said during opening statements in Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Brandon’s testimony concludes and he is released from his subpoena.
Judge Boyce suggests court breaks for the day before another witness. No one objects.
The trial will continue at 8.30am MT tomorrow (10.30am ET).
Asked why he was asked to identify JJ’s remains, he said it was because he was family.
“I think I was as close to JJ as Larry and Kay. We were all family.” Brandon says they may have asked Larry but “it was a pretty overwhelming task to do.”
Thomas moves onto the Jeep Wrangler involved in the shooting and asks how far away Brandon was from the car. He replies that the distance was about 20-30 feet.
Thomas also clarifies with Brandon that he saw the silencer but not a flash, which he confirms, and that he knows the shot came from the jeep and nowhere else.
“I was looking straight at it.”
In cross-examination, Mr Thomas asks Brandon about the Google searches he did about Chad Daybell.
He is also asked about his marriage to Melani and said they were not having problems in 2018, and divorce wasn’t talked about until June 2019.
Thomas asks Brandon why Melani would think he was a homosexual.
“She told me God had told her I was a homosexual,” he replies.
Thomas follows up by asking Brandon about a video a friend posted on Facebook of him at The Pink Pony — a club in Alabama.
Brandon says that came up because he asked Melani to give him evidence that he was a homosexual and she pointed to the video.