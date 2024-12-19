The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A student and a teacher who were killed during the deadly shooting that occurred at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday in Madison, Wisconsin, have been identified.

Teacher Erin West, 42, and student Rubi Vergara, 14, have been named as the victims who were killed after 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow opened fire. Six others were injured in the tragedy.

The teenage shooter died during the incident from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here’s what we do know about the victims so far:

Who are the victims?

Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, was a freshman at the school and “an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band,” according to her obituary which was shared on Wednesday evening.

It added that she was an animal lover, and “shared a special bond with her beloved pets, Ginger (cat) and Coco (dog).”

Her aunt, Stacy Remus, paid tribute to the student on Facebook.

open image in gallery Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, was killed in Monday’s shooting ( Gunderson Funeral & Cremation Care )

“Friends and family ... here it is. This is our beautiful Rubi Vergara, our niece who was killed in Monday’s school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison,” Remus wrote.

“We are grateful for our friends, family and Bluff View Church family for your support during this hard time. And by the way .... Jesus is Still on the Throne and God is Good. Rubi, there are very few words to express how our hearts are broken. We love you and miss you.”

Vergara’s uncle, Andrew Remus, added: “My niece. Thank you for all the prayers, texts and messages. The community of Madison has been incredible [sic] gracious to our family.”

The school told NBC News in a statement: “Her gentle, loving, and kind heart was reflected in her smile. Rubi was a blessing to her class and our school. She was not only a good friend, but a great big sister.”

The teacher who was killed was also named on Wednesday evening as 42-year-old Erin Michelle West, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

open image in gallery Erin West, a 42-year-old substitute coordinator, was killed in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School ( Abundant Life Christian School )

West was a substitute coordinator at Abundant Life Christian School, according to the school’s staff directory.

“ALCS is a better school for the work of Erin West. She brought her love of Jesus and love of people to our staff and school family all wrapped in a hug and topped with a smile,” the school said in a statement to NBC News.

West “served our teachers and students with grace, humor, wisdom, and — most importantly — with the love of Jesus. Her loss is a painful and deep one and she will be greatly missed not just among our staff, but our entire ALCS family,” the school said.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes previously said authorities “don’t know” whether the pair were singled out by Rupnow, or whether they were simply caught up in the violence, adding that the shooter’s motivation may have been a “combination of factors.”

open image in gallery Police gather at a reunification center after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin ( EPA )

The shooting took place inside a study hall room where students of multiple grades were present.

Were there other victims?

Six other people were injured in the shooting and were taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Two were initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, while the other four sustained non-life-threatening wounds, according to the Madison Police Department

In an update on Monday, police chief Shon Barnes said that two of the four who sustained lesser injuries had been released from the hospital. Staff also confirmed that the other two remained in “stable condition.”

open image in gallery Police at scene of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers were on hand to support victims on Monday, the hospital said in a statement.

A substitute teacher was one of the wounded, police said on Tuesday.

“We don’t know if there would be a reason to target a (substitute) teacher, in this case, who doesn’t have significant ties to the school,” Barnes told CNN.