Stewart Rhodes trial – live: Jury selection begins for Oath Keepers Jan 6 seditious conspiracy case
Far-right militia leader and members charged in connection with Capitol attack
The leader of a far-right anti-government militia and four other members of the group face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that Stewart Rhodes and other militia members spent weeks plotting an attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress, including plans for a cache of weapons and supplies, to prevent Joe Biden’s presidency and keep Donald Trump in office, as a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the halls of the Capitol.
Mr Rhodes has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers will attempt to argue the group acted on orders of Mr Trump himself.
The federal judge overseeing the case lambasted Mr Rhodes after his newly hired attorney sought to delay the trial in Washington DC and claimed that he lacked access to critical evidence against him.
Judge Amit Mehta said that arguments in his attempts to stall the case are “incorrect and frankly bewildering” during a 15-minute screed last month.
Hundreds of elected officials, military and law enforcement on leaked Oath Keepers list, report finds
A leaked list of Oath Keepers membership includes the names of hundreds of law enforcement officials, members of the military and elected officials.
The list, reviewed by the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, includes at least 81 people who are currently holding public office or are candidates in upcoming elections, from local leadership – including mayors and school board members – to state representatives and senators.
Membership also includes more than 370 people currently working in law enforcement agencies and more than 100 active military members, according to the report.
Elected officials, military and police on leaked Oath Keepers list, report finds
Sheriffs, police chiefs, candidates for public office and state officials are listed among the thousands of names in membership data connected to the far-right anti-government militia group
Oath Keepers lawyer had contact with Trump aide Andrew Giuliani ahead of Capitol riot, book claims
A member of the Oath Keepers who served as the group’s lawyer had contact with two White House aides leading up to January 6, according to a new book from a former Republican congressman who is now staffed on the House select committee investigating the attack.
Attorney Kelly SoRelle reportedly exchanged text messages with Andrew Giuliani in the days between the November 2020 election and pro-Trump riot.
Ms SoRelle was also recently arrested and charged in connection with the attack.
Oath Keepers lawyer had contact with Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani
The Oath Keepers attorney, Kelly SoRelle, is current under indictment for charges relating to the January 6 attack
A judge lambasted Rhodes for attempts to delay the trial earlier this month
Earlier this month, US District Court Judge Amit Mehta rejected a motion from Stewart Rhodes to push back his trial on charges of seditious conspiracy for his role in the attack on the Capitol on 6 January.
Mr Rhodes argued that he lost contact with his attorneys and needed three months to gather more evidence, including testimony from people involved with the Oath Keepers to members of Congress.
“The very first allegation is that somehow Mr Rhodes is not receiving a fair trial, and that is unequivocally false,” Judge Mehta said on 7 September.
Judge lambasts Oath Keepers founder’s ‘bewildering’ attempt to delay Jan 6 trial
Stewart Rhodes can’t fire his lawyers three weeks before seditious conspiracy trial begins, judge says
What is seditious conspiracy?
Federal prosecutors have charged dozens of people in recent months for their alleged roles in the attack on the US Capitol.
But the indictment of Stewart Rhodes and his alleged co-conspirators charges them under a rarely used provision of law that can found in the chapter of the US criminal code titled “Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities”.
The provision details “Seditious Conspiracy” – committed when “two or more persons” conspire to “overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States,” “prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States” by force, or “seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof”.
What is seditious conspiracy and why is it a big deal?
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes and his 10 co-defendants are the first to face seditious conspiracy charges in more than a decade
Who is Stewart Rhodes?
The Independent’s Richard Hall spoke with Stewart Rhodes in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Read his republished in-depth piece about the militia leader and insight from experts about the trajectory of far-right anti-government groups and threats posed by groups like the Oath Keepers.
How Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes went from ballroom dancing to sedition charges
Stewart Rhodes cycled through ideologies and conspiracies before he become obsessed with Donald Trump, writes Richard Hall. He will soon face charges of organising one of the most serious attempts to overthrow the government in modern history
Good morning.
Jury selection begins today in a seditious conspiracy trial involving members of the Oath Keepers – a far-right anti-government militia group with influence across the US – and their leader, Stewart Rhodes.
Stay tuned with The Independent.
