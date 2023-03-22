Suspect in standoff with FBI threatens to jump out of New York skyscraper

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect involved in a standoff with the FBI was seen with his legs dangling out of a window as he threatened to jump out of a 72-storey New York City skyscraper.

The male suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a 31st-floor apartment in a luxury condo building called CitySpire on Manhattan’s West 56th Street on Wednesday morning.

Police cordoned off the area around the building and set up a massive inflatable pad to catch the suspect if he fell from the broken window through which he had placed his legs.

It is not clear what the man, who was wearing black jeans and a top before putting a blanket over his head, was being sought for.

“All of a sudden FBI agents came down and I saw that glass was shattered so they blocked everything off,” eyewitness Dominick Lagonigro told DailyMail.com.

Suspect wanted by the FBI is threatening to jump from the 31st floor of a Manhattan skyscraper. pic.twitter.com/62GZgL8rL6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 22, 2023

“When I went upstairs - I work at the Carnegie Hall tower - I just saw him sitting. We didn’t know if he was going to jump or not. We hoped hopefully he wasn’t, but that’s what it is and he’s still up there now.

🚨#BREAKING: Barricaded suspect, threatening to jump from high-rise building



📌#Manhattan | #NewYork⁰

Multiple emergency response teams, including the FBI, are presently on-site, tending to a barricaded suspect on the 31st floor, who is currently threatening to engage in… pic.twitter.com/bT76PmRNKb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 22, 2023

“It was horrifying actually and his mental state and mind. Who knows what’s running through his head?”