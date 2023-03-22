Jump to content

Suspect in standoff with FBI threatens to jump out of New York skyscraper

Man barricaded himself inside apartment in luxury CitySpire building in Manhattan

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 22 March 2023 17:00
(Elegran)

A suspect involved in a standoff with the FBI was seen with his legs dangling out of a window as he threatened to jump out of a 72-storey New York City skyscraper.

The male suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a 31st-floor apartment in a luxury condo building called CitySpire on Manhattan’s West 56th Street on Wednesday morning.

Police cordoned off the area around the building and set up a massive inflatable pad to catch the suspect if he fell from the broken window through which he had placed his legs.

It is not clear what the man, who was wearing black jeans and a top before putting a blanket over his head, was being sought for.

“All of a sudden FBI agents came down and I saw that glass was shattered so they blocked everything off,” eyewitness Dominick Lagonigro told DailyMail.com.

“When I went upstairs - I work at the Carnegie Hall tower - I just saw him sitting. We didn’t know if he was going to jump or not. We hoped hopefully he wasn’t, but that’s what it is and he’s still up there now.

“It was horrifying actually and his mental state and mind. Who knows what’s running through his head?”

