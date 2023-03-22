Anchor laughs as Law & Order revealed to be filming near Trump grand jury court

A news anchor laughed as a reporter revealed that an episode of Law & Order was being filmed near a Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump may be indicted over a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels.

As NBC News correspondent Gabe Guttierez described the “surreal scene” in New York City, where security had been stepped up after the former president instructed his supporters to “protest” if he was arrested, he noted that the drama series was recording in the vicinity.

Yasmin Vossoughian could be heard laughing back in the studio as she thanked the journalist for his report.

Sign up for our newsletters.