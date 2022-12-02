Suspect arrested in murder of Migos’ star Takeoff, Houston police say

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Houston Police have revealed that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Takeoff, the rapper who was a part of the hip-hop trio Migos.

The suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces a murder charge, law enforcement told the press on Friday afternoon, The Daily Beast reported.

Kirshnik Khari Ball, the artist known as Takeoff, was shot to death during a shootout in downtown Houston, Texas on 1 November at the age of 28.

He was struck twice, with one bullet hitting him in the head and another in the arm and torso, according to an autopsy report.

Footage from the moments before his death shows that Takeoff was hanging out with his uncle and fellow group member Offset, who was speaking about basketball before gunshots could be heard, prompting the person filming the video to flee.

A man in all black was spotted holding and drawing a gun before the gunshots. Houston Police said last month that that person was of interest but didn’t identify him, according to The Daily Beast.

Videos and photos of the altercation went viral while official updates on the investigation stopped coming.

Two others were injured in the shooting, with no new information being announced for weeks. Law enforcement was unwilling to share who had attended a Halloween party ahead of the shooting until 22 November, when it was revealed that police had arrested Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, for allegedly having a weapon illegally at the gathering.

He was arrested after he allegedly was seen on surveillance footage carrying the weapon. But prosecutors have said they don’t think it was Mr Joshua who fired the shots that killed Takeoff. They said Joshua being charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon was “appropriate”.

More follows...