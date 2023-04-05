US government to pay $145m for failing to stop Texas church mass shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Department of Justice has reached a $144.5m settlement with the victims of a 2017 mass shooting.

A federal court ruled in 2021 that the US government was liable for damages related to a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The shooting left 26 people dead and another 22 wounded.

The shooter had been enlisted in the US Air Force but had been discharged for several years by the time of the attack. The USAF was found to be "60 per cent" responsible for the shooting, as an investigation found that the military branch failed to alert the FBI to the gunman's criminal history.

Had the FBI known, he would not have been able to legally purchase the gun he used in the attack.

“No words or amount of money can diminish the immense tragedy of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said. “Today’s announcement brings the litigation to a close, ending a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime.”

The shooter, Devin Kelley, killed 26 people and injured more than 20 others during his 2017 attack on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The USAF discharged him years prior for bad behaviour and a convinction for assaulting his wife and stepson.

Judge Xavier Rodriguez, who ultimately ruled on the government’s responsibility for the shooting, found that he Air Force was well aware of Kelley’s violent threats and behavior. He said the military understood the threat Kelley posed moreso than the man’s own parents or romantic partners.

Kelley reportedly had a history of making violent threats against his superiors and threatened to carry out mass shootings. The judge ultimately determined that the Air Force failed to do the responsible thing and report the violent threats made by Kelley to the FBI.