Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Texas man is accused of kidnapping his wife’s lover before beating him to death, wrapping his body in plastic and hiding him in a storage container.

Police say that the violence unfolded after Narciso Cruz Banos found out that his wife Francisca Salazar Carrizales was in a relationship with 32-year-old Francisco Antonio Serrano Romero.

Investigators say that the victim was found with his arms bound by a belt and that he had been struck and killed with “a blunt object.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies found the body in a “detached structure” at a property in the city of Tomball after the victim’s wife reported him missing.

She raised the alarm after speaking to her husband who sounded injured and told her he was going to stay the night at the house of his boss.

Officials say that when she called Mr Banos, he told of the alleged affair and said he had pistol-whipped the victim.

“Deputies located a detached structure on the property and found what appeared to be a human body, wrapped in plastic, secured with tape, inside the structure,” authorities stated.

Mr Banos, who has lived in the Houston area for 30 years, was booked on Sunday on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse.

Francisca Carrizales was also charged with tampering with a human corpse and was booked into the Harris County Jail. Neither Mr Banos nor Ms Carrizales, who have two children together, is a US citizen.

A $600,000 bond was set for Mr Banos and a $500,000 bond was set for his wife. He was placed under house arrest and the couple may not have any contact with each other.