Texas mall shooting: Everything we know about gunman who killed eight in outlet mall massacre

The gunman, who police say killed eight and injured seven others, has not been named

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 07 May 2023 15:34
Man who witnessed Allen outlet mall shooting describes the scene

A gunman clad in black body armour and armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle opened fire at a Texas mall on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring seven others.

Dashcam video circulating on social media appeared to show the gunman getting out of a grey sedan just outside the entrance of the Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling centre on the outskirts of Dallas, and immediately begin shooting at passersby in the carpark.

An Allen Police Department officer attending an unrelated call heard the gunfire, and “neutralised” the suspect, police said.

What we know about the suspect

Police have not yet identified the gunman or released a possible motive.

The gunman arrived at the mall just after 3.30pm local time.

Video showed him exiting a grey sedan vehicle, dressed in black tactical gear and armed with an AR-15-style weapon before opening fire.

Law enforcement have reportedly raided the suspect’s home.

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hundreds of shoppers could be seen trying to flee the scene on aerial footage after the gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style gun around 3.30pm local time. Bodies of the victims, including several young children, were covered by sheets.

Seven people — including the suspect — were killed at the scene, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said at a press conference on Saturday.

Nine people were transported to hospital, where two more succumbed to their injuries.

Three survivors were undergoing surgery and remained in a critical condition on Saturday night, Mr Boyd said. Four others were in a stable condition.

The injured included children as young as five, a Dallas area hospital told CNN.

