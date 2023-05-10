Texas mall shooting – live: Allen police confirm Mauricio Garcia’s neo-Nazi views as cache of guns revealed
Mauricio Garcia’s victims at the Allen Outlets Premium mall include three members of a family and two elementary school-age sisters
Shooting at Texas outlet mall
The law enforcement officer who took down the mass shooter at the Allen Premium Outlets mall has broken his silence for the first time.
Authorities have confirmed that the gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others had “neo-Nazi ideation” in a press conference on Tuesday.
The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, brought eight weapons with him to conduct the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday (6 May).
Garcia had three weapons on his person and five in his vehicle, according to Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Safety.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms determined all of the weapons were obtained legally.
Eight people, including three young children, were killed in the shooting.
Gruesome footage depicting the victims in the moments after the shooting circulated around Twitter over the weekend and into Monday, leaving social media users horrified.
Garcia’s motive remains unknown but a social media profile, reviewed by The Independent, reveals that he stalked the mall in the weeks before the shooting to identify peak visitation times.
Posts by Mauricio Garcia on a Russian social networking site suggest that he planned for weeks before he opened fire at a suburban Dallas shopping mall last weekend, killing eight people and wounding seven others.
Garcia, 33, researched when the mall in Allen was busiest — Saturday afternoons — and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately started his attack last Saturday, which ended with police killing him.
His online activity also betrayed a fascination with white supremacy and mass shootings, which he described as sport. Photos Garcia posted showed large Nazi tattoos on his arm and torso, including a swastika and the SS lightning bolt logo of Adolf Hitler’s paramilitary forces.
Victims of the Texas mall shooting – everything we know
A three-year-old boy, two elementary-age sisters, a young engineer from India and mall workers are among the eight people killed in last weekend’s horrific mass shooting in Allen, Texas.
Eight people were killed and seven others were injured.
Here’s what we know so far about the victims:
Firearms used in mass shooting were obtained legally
The gunman who used an AR-15-style rifle in a mass shooting on Saturday (6 May) obtained the gun legally, Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Safety said in a press conference on Tuesday.
Mr Sibley said the gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, obtained all eight of the weapons identified at the scene legally.
Garcia carried three of the firearms on his person and left five in the car he arrived in.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms ran traces on all of the weapons to determine their legality.
Garcia did not have a criminal record and worked in security before the shooting occurred.
Law enforcement is looking into the ideology of 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia who killed eight people and injured seven others during a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.
Garcia displayed “neo-Nazi ideation” Hank Sibley, a regional director of the Texas Department of Safety said in a press conference on Tuesday.
The gunman had tattoos of Nazi symbols and was found with a patch on his body armour that read “RWDS” an acronym for “Right Wing Death Squad” - a popular saying among right-wing extremists.
According to law enforcement, the FBI is investigating Garcia’s ideology by examining his electronic devices and interviewing Garcia’s family members.
A three-year-old boy, two elementary-age sisters, a young engineer from India and a mall worker are among the eight people killed in last weekend’s horror mass shooting in Allen, Texas.
GoFundMe releases list of official funds
GoFundMe has compiled a list of the official donation websites for the families of the victims affected by the mass shooting.
The Allen, TX Victims’ Fund, organised by Victims’ Fund, benefits the families of victims 100 per cent. It is the same organisation that collected donations for the families of the Uvlade, TX victims.
The Irvin Walker II Fund is seeking donations from people to help Irvin Walker, a man who was shot twice during the shooting. Mr Walker II survived but has “a long road to recovery”. The money raised will go toward paying for medical and personal expenses.
The Cho Family Fund is raising money for William Cho, the six-year-old boy who is the only person in his immediate family who survived the shooting. William’s parents, Cindy and Kyu, as well as his three-year-old brother James died.
The Mendoza Family Fund is seeking donations to help support the Mendoza family who lost their 11-year-old daughter Daniela and 8-year-old daughter Sofia in the tragic shooting. The girls’ mother was also shot and is currently in the hospital.
Shooting survivor out of surgery
Irvin Walker II, a survivor of the Allen Premium Outlets shooting, is recovering from surgery that took place on Monday to remove bullet fragments.
Mr Walker II was looking for parking while at the mall on Saturday (6 May) when the gunman, Mauricio Garcia, began shooting directly into Mr Walker II’s car.
According to the GoFundMe page set up for Mr Walker II, he was shot twice in his chest by the gunman’s ammunition. One of the shots was “very close to his heart.”
Luckily, Mr Walker II had a successful surgery and emerged from it in good spirits.
The GoFundMe, which will benefit Mr Walker II’s medical and personal expenses has raised over $49,000.
Two days, three attacks, 18 dead: Texas reels from weekend of horror
An active shooter attacked an outlet mall near Dallas on Saturday afternoon, killing eight before being shot dead himself by an Allen cop. The following morning, 570 miles south, a car plowed into a group of migrants waiting at a bus stop, killing eight more. Then, eight hours later, a dispute on a Dallas Dart train led to another deadly shooting.
Two days, three attacks, 18 dead: Texas reels from horrifying weekend of violence
An active shooter attacked an outlet mall near Dallas on Saturday afternoon, killing eight before being shot dead himself by an Allen cop. The following morning, 570 miles south, a car plowed into a group of migrants waiting at a bus stop, killing eight more. Then, eight hours later, a dispute on a Dallas Dart train led to another deadly shooting. Sheila Flynn reports on Texas’ weekend of carnage
Authorities examining ideology of Texas gunman
Law enforcement is looking into the ideology of 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia who killed eight people and injured seven others during a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.
Garcia displayed “neo-Nazi ideation” Hank Sibley, a regional director of the Texas Department of Safety said in a press conference on Tuesday.
The gunman had tattoos of Nazi symbols and was found with a patch on his body armour that read “RWDS” an acronym for “Right Wing Death Squad” - a popular saying among right-wing extremists.
According to law enforcement, the FBI is investigating Garcia’s ideology by examining his electronic devices and interviewing Garcia’s family members.