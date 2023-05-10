✕ Close Shooting at Texas outlet mall

The law enforcement officer who took down the mass shooter at the Allen Premium Outlets mall has broken his silence for the first time.

Authorities have confirmed that the gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others had “neo-Nazi ideation” in a press conference on Tuesday.

The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, brought eight weapons with him to conduct the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday (6 May).

Garcia had three weapons on his person and five in his vehicle, according to Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Safety.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms determined all of the weapons were obtained legally.

Eight people, including three young children, were killed in the shooting.

Gruesome footage depicting the victims in the moments after the shooting circulated around Twitter over the weekend and into Monday, leaving social media users horrified.

Garcia’s motive remains unknown but a social media profile, reviewed by The Independent, reveals that he stalked the mall in the weeks before the shooting to identify peak visitation times.