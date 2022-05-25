Salvador Ramos shot grandmother in face after ‘fighting over graduation’ before school attack

Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Ramos sent Facebook messages threatening to shoot both his grandmother and an elementary school

Abe Asher
Wednesday 25 May 2022 19:46
<p>Rolando Reyes, grandfather of Salvador Ramos, said he was unaware the 18-year-old had guns at home.</p>

(ABC News)

Salvador Ramos, who stands accused of perpetrating the most deadly US school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack ten years ago, reportedly shot his grandmother in the face after a fight about his failure to graduate from Uvalde Elementary School.

This story will be updated.

