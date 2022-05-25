Timeline of what happened in the Texas school shooting

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave a press conference on Tuesday outlining the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two faculty dead.

Here's the timeline (in central daylight time) of events that occurred in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Before 11.30am Tuesday

Prior to 11.30am on Tuesday, Salvador Ramos, 18, began arguing with his grandmother. Ramos had been living with his grandmother after he was placed in her home due to ongoing conflicts he was having with his mother. The argument was reportedly over Ramos failing to graduate high school. At some point during the argument Ramos posted on Facebook that was going to shoot his grandmother. He then shot his grandmother in the face, after which he posted "I just shot my grandmother”.

He then posted to Facebook that he was planning to attack an elementary school.

At that point, Ramos took his grandmothers car and crashed it near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where he lived. Someone who heard the crash called 911 to report the accident. At that time Ramos was wandering around the school with his rifle, a chilling scene that was captured on video.

A pair of police officers arrived at the scene and confronted Ramos, who shot and wounded them. Those officers fell back while Ramos ran into the school through a backdoor.

11.32am - Shooting begins

Ramos then barricaded himself inside a classroom and began shooting students and faculty. In total he killed 19 students, all from the same fourth grade classroom, and two faculty members. The school went into lockdown.

Sometime between 11.50am and 12.00pm, nearby Border Patrol officers responded to the site and rushed into the school. One of the officers was reportedly wounded, but managed to kill Ramos.

12.17pm - Shooting reported

The Uvalde school district began posting messages to social media warning that an active shooter was at the elementary school campus and that law enforcement had arrived.

"Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status," the message read.

12.38pm - School establishes reunification site

The Uvalde school district announces that is is setting up a reunification site at Willie DeLeon Civic Centre to pick up their children. At 1.06pm, the suspect was reported to be "in custody”, though it would later be revealed that Ramos was killed.

2.47pm - Children confirmed taken to hospital

Flowers and candles are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at the school. (AP)

Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirms in a Facebook post that 13 children arrived via ambulances and busses for treatment. At the time it was unclear if the children were injured in the shooting, but it was later confirmed they were victims of the shooting.

A short time later the hospital confirmed that two of the children who arrived at the hospital were pronounced dead upon arrival. University Health in San Antonio also received injured children and an adult from the school.

3pm - Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds press conference

Mr Abbott gave a press conference naming the shooter as Ramos. He explained that Ramos had abandoned his car and entered the Robb Elementary School with a handgun and potentially a rifle. Mr Abbott then confirmed that at least 14 students and one teacher were killed. He said that two responding officers were also injured.

4.16pm - Joe Biden briefed, police hold press conference

Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting, and Uvalde police held a press conference. During the press briefing the police confirmed that Ramos had been killed and that they believed he had acted alone.

5.45pm to 6.06pm - Biden speaks with Abbott, Kamala Harris comments

Mr Biden calls Texas Governor Greg Abbott to offer him federal assistance in response to the shooting. Later, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a statement addressing the shooting.

"Every time a tragedy like this happens, our hearts break, and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families," she said. “And yet, it keeps happening."

6.25pm - More deaths confirmed

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that the number of children killed had risen to 18. Police also confirmed that Ramos had been killed and that his grandmother was in critical condition.

7.43pm - Biden addresses shooting

Joe Biden (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mr Biden discussed the school shooting in a televised address.

"There are parents who will never see their child again," he said. "To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. It’s suffocating. And it’s never quite the same."

He went on to call for the US to push back against gun lobbyists.

"When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said. "When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?"

8.57pm - Death toll increases again

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm that 19 students and two adults were killed by Ramos. The death toll has remained at 21 since that announcement.