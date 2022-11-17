Jump to content

Liveupdated1668674681

Theranos sentencing – latest: Lawyers say jailing Elizabeth Homes would be ‘unnecessary’

Prosecutors are demanding that disgraced CEO be given 15 years in prison

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 17 November 2022 08:44
<p>File. Theranos CEO, Elizabeth Holmes</p>

File. Theranos CEO, Elizabeth Holmes

(AP)

The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to appear for sentencing tomorrow in federal court in San Jose, California.

Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulant claims.

Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage.

She was convicted last year of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Holmes’ lawyers have cast her as a scapegoat who overcame a toxic relationship to become a loving mother. They have argued that sending Holmes to prison was “unnecessary”.

“We acknowledge that this may seem a tall order given the public perception of this case especially when Ms Holmes is viewed as the caricature, not the person,” the court filing said earlier this week.

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.

Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys’ characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage.

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

Federal prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing.

