Theranos sentencing – latest: Lawyers say jailing Elizabeth Homes would be ‘unnecessary’
Prosecutors are demanding that disgraced CEO be given 15 years in prison
Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud
The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to appear for sentencing tomorrow in federal court in San Jose, California.
Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulant claims.
Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage.
She was convicted last year of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.
Holmes’ lawyers have cast her as a scapegoat who overcame a toxic relationship to become a loving mother. They have argued that sending Holmes to prison was “unnecessary”.
“We acknowledge that this may seem a tall order given the public perception of this case especially when Ms Holmes is viewed as the caricature, not the person,” the court filing said earlier this week.
Prosecutors ask judge to impose 15-year prison sentence
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.
Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys’ characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage.
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Federal prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison
Holmes has asked for leniency for her crimes
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has cast herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company.
In an 82-page document filed last week, Holmes' lawyers tried to persuade US District Judge Edward Davila that sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, partly because she has already been stigmatized by intense media coverage that has turned her into a “caricature to be mocked and vilified."
If Davila decides she send her to prison, Holmes' lawyers argued she should be sentenced to no more than 18 months — a fraction of the maximum of 20 years she is facing after being convicted on four felony counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year.
Read on:
Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency for her Theranos crimes
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company
A bid for a new trial faltered early on
A key witness in the Elizabeth Holmes trial reiterated his initial testimony which had been questioned by defence attorneys, causing the Theranos founder’s bid for a new trial to falter.
Andrea Blanco reported on the development back in October.
Key witness in Elizabeth Holmes trial stands by original testimony
Adam Rosendorff said that he had gone to Holmes’ house because he was “increasingly distressed” after learning that she had become pregnant with her second child
Holmes sought new trial claiming key witness regrets original testimony
In September, the Theranos founder asked for a new trial just weeks before her original sentencing date.
In a court filing, Ms Holmes stated that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, a key witness in her initial trial, visited her home on August 8 and told her partner that prosecutors had twisted his testimony.
Abe Asher reported for The Independent.
Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial claiming key witness regrets testimony
Ms Holmes claims that a former Theranos lab director visited her house and cast doubts on his testimony
Why was Elizabeth Holmes’s sentencing postponed?
Elizabeth Holmes’s sentencing was postponed in early October after claims that the prosecution allegedly engaged in misconduct.
Andrea Blanco and Abe Asher explain what happened.
Elizabeth Holmes’s sentencing delayed as prosecutors accused of ‘twisting’ testimony
The sentencing trial, initially scheduled for 17 October, could be postponed to January
Will Silicon Valley learn anything from Holmes’s conviction?
The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley s culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.
Will anyone in the tech industry actually take this moment to heart? Don’t count on it.
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley some valuable lessons about the dangers of hype and hiding problems
Profile: Elizabeth Holmes
Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder ahead of her sentencing.
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder
Elizabeth Holmes net worth, age and everything you need to know
Citing key witness regrets, Holmes sought new trial
Also in September, the disgraced Theranos CEO requested a new trial, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup.
Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial, cites key witness' regrets
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes requested a new trial Tuesday, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup
Judge declined to overturn Holmes’s guilty verdict
In September, a federal judge on tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time.
Her sentencing is scheduled for Friday.
Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict
A federal judge on Thursday tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy
Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ ex-lover and Theranos partner, was also convicted of fraud and conspiracy
In July 2022, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was also found guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges.
Megan Sheets reported on the verdict at the time.
Elizabeth Holmes’ ex-lover and Theranos partner Sunny Balwani found guilty of fraud
A jury reached its verdict on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy against Balwani on Thursday
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.