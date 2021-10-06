The gunman suspected of shooting several people at a Texas high school on Wednesday has been taken into custody, police say.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, handed himself into police just after 2pm after the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Mr Simpkins has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Timothy George Simpkins handed himself into police (Arlington PD)

Kevin Kolbye, assistant chief of Arlington Police, told a press conference that Mr Simpkins made contact with detectives through an attorney, and drove himself to a police station.

Mr Kolbye said the weapon thought to be involved in the shooting, a .45 calibre handgun, was recovered from England Parkway, Grand Prairie.

The gun is going to be turned over to the to be turned over to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to run ballistics.

Three people were taken to hospital after the shooting, two suffering gunshot wounds, and one with minor injuries.

A 15-year-old male was in a critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.

Another male, 25, and a teenage girl were described as being in a good condition. A fourth victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A law enforcement officer walks in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 (AP)

Mr Kolbye revealed police had already been on their way to Timberview High School before the shooting after a teacher activated an alarm at the school.

Mr Simpkins and another student were reportedly involved in a fight before shots were fired.

The suspect fled the school grounds in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger before police arrived.

Mr Kolbye also revealed that police resources had been diverted from the manhunt for the suspect after numerous threats of violence were made on social media.

He called on parents to get involved in their children’s social media use, and said those responsible for making the threats would be arrested.