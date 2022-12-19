What we know about the Toronto condo mass shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gunman shot and killed five victims in what officials have described as a “horrendous” attack at a condo unit in suburban Toronto, before law enforcement officers stormed the building and shot him dead.

Police said that the male suspect, who has not been identified but is thought to be an elderly man who had issues with several condo board members, opened fire inside the apartment complex on Jane Street in Vaughan on Sunday evening.

Five victims were killed in the attack while a sixth was taken to hospital in a serious condition but is expected to survive.

The gunman was shot dead by responding police officers.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened

At around 7.20pm local time on Sunday, police were called to a report of an active shooting at the residential building in Vaughan – a city in the northern suburbs of Toronto.

Sources told the Toronto Sun that the gunman had gone from unit to unit, attacking six members of the condo board.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a press conference that responding officers arrived to find a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased”.

Law enforcement on the scene at the condo complex in Toronto (AP)

Among the five victims killed was one woman who appeared to have been shot in the face.

Police said that an “interaction” then unfolded between the officers and the gunman, with one officer opening fire and shooting the suspect.

“One of our officers did discharge their firearm,” confirmed the police chief.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents of the condo complex were immediately evacuated from the building and a thorough search was carried out by the emergency response unit.

After declaring that there was no ongoing threat to the public, residents were allowed to return to their homes a few hours later.

The victims and the suspect

Little information has been released about the identity of the gunman and his victims.

Police are yet to confirm whether or not the suspect was a resident of the condo building and if he knew and intentionally targeted the victims.

However, law enforcement sources told the Toronto Sun that the gunman was a man in his 70s who was in an ongoing legal dispute with the condo board.

York Regional Police tactical officers work the scene of the fatal shooting (AP)

Prior to going on the shooting rampage, the elderly man is believed to have complained on social media that he was being accosted by some of the board members.

The victims’ identities – including their ages and genders – are also yet to be released but they are all believed to be members of the condo board.

Chief MacSween sent his regards to the victims killed in the attack.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families,” he said in the press briefing.

The investigation

York Regional Police have not confirmed any motive for the attack and said that the investigation is “active and ongoing”.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) – the police watchdog – has also been notified about the incident, as is standard practice when an officer discharges a firearm at a person.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance, cell phone video or dashcam footage of the shooting is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-288-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

Police stand in the lobby of a condominium building following a shooting in Vaughan (Arlyn McAdorey)

Mass shootings in Canada

Mass shootings are rare in Canada, with Toronto long priding itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

The last major mass shooting in the city took place back in 2018 when a gunman walked down a busy street shooting randomly into restaurants.

During that attack, the assailant shot two people dead and wounded 13 others, before turning the gun on himself.

Compared to the US, Canada has both tight gun laws and lower rates of gun violence.

This year, Canadian officials sought to further strengthen these gun restrictions with a “national freeze” on handgun ownership. The bill is currently before a parliamentary committee.