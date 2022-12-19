Toronto shooting – live: Five shot dead by gunman in Canada condo attack
Police say a sixth victim wounded in the attack is being treated in hospital
Five people were shot dead and one person injured in a condominium unit in the suburbs of Toronto in Canada after a gunman opened fire, authorities said late on Sunday local time.
The gunman was shot dead by police officers responding at the scene in Vaughan, Ontario, said Chief James MacSween of York regional police.
“Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,” Mr MacSheen said.
The seventh person who was injured in the attack was taken to hospital and expected to survive.
Police said they responded to an active shooter call around 7.20pm local time on Sunday at a building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.
“Once the officers arrived, they were met with… a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” chief MacSween said.
It is not known if the shooter, who is yet to be identified, was a resident of the building.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.
Mass shootings are rare in Canada and the Ontario capital Toronto has taken pride in being one of the safest cities in the world.
Video shows multiple emergency units responding to mass shooting
The first visuals emerging from Jane street in Vaughan, Toronto, show multiple emergency units responding to the mass shooting scene.
Five people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a condo.
York Region Paramedics said they responded to the shooting with five ambulances, two special response vehicles, and one multi-patient vehicle.
Police kill suspected gunman after five shot dead
York Regional police have shot the gunman who opened fire in an upscale condominium on Sunday evening, killing five people.
“Police presence at a condo building in the area of Jane and Rutherford after several people were shot,” police said in its initial statement.
“Multiple victims, one male suspect. The suspect is deceased following an interaction with police. SIU will be notified. Updates to follow.”
One person was injured in the shooting and is expected to survive following treatment at a hospital.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the mass shooting in Toronto suburbs.
