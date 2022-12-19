An ambulance is parked outside the lobby of a condominium building following a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ontario (AP)

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Five people were shot dead and one person injured in a condominium unit in the suburbs of Toronto in Canada after a gunman opened fire, authorities said late on Sunday local time.

The gunman was shot dead by police officers responding at the scene in Vaughan, Ontario, said Chief James MacSween of York regional police.

“Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,” Mr MacSheen said.

The seventh person who was injured in the attack was taken to hospital and expected to survive.

Police said they responded to an active shooter call around 7.20pm local time on Sunday at a building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

“Once the officers arrived, they were met with… a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” chief MacSween said.

It is not known if the shooter, who is yet to be identified, was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and the Ontario capital Toronto has taken pride in being one of the safest cities in the world.